Andre Iguodala, Sherri Shepherd and More Bring Power-Packed Stories To The Hit Show MONEY MAKING CONVERSATIONS

Get lifted with a soaring summer lineup of powerful true stories and inspiring journeys this August with star achievers from the worlds of sports, film and television, business, fashion, motivational speaking and more on Rushion McDonald's hit show "Money Making Conversations." Speaking success into your life and the tools and expertise on how to achieve it, every week Rushion McDonald - the two-time EMMY®-winning producer, social media influencer, entrepreneur, and branding guru - is joined by tastemakers, celebrities, entrepreneurs, and scintillating personalities, carrying on a refreshing dialogue on carving out long-term, high-levels of success across a broad range of industries. Providing guidance on the blueprints for realizing your goals in your career, managing your finances, maintaining health and wellness, mentorship, and more, "Money Making Conversations" is hosted and produced by Rushion McDonald and available across digital platforms, satellite networks and terrestrial radio including: SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channels 141 on Howard University's Campus, and 142 on HBCU Campuses on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, via Apple Music, iHeartRadio podcast, Spreaker, Amazon Alexa, Stitcher, SoundCloud, every Monday live on Atlanta's biz1190-AM from 10AM-Noon ET, with replays on Fridays 10AM ET, and Sundays at 4PM ET, on WSNC 90.5-FM and WRVS 89.9-FM in North Carolina, and live-stream on Rushion McDonald's Facebook page.

Joining "Money Making Conversations," the talent lineup* expected for August includes: Andre Iguodala, Three-time NBA champion, Olympic gold medalist, Tech Investor, and New York Times Best-Selling Author of "The Sixth Man"; Sherri Shepherd, EMMY®-winning TV Personality, Actress, Best-Selling Author, Entrepreneur (Brian Banks movie, host of Game Show Network's "Best Ever Trivia Show," Netflix comedy series "Mr. Iglesias," HealthyWage weight loss partnership); Aldis Hodge, SAG Award-winning Actor (Brian Banks movie, Showtime's "City on a Hill," hit movies/shows Hidden Figures, What Men Want, Straight Outta Compton, "Underground," "Leverage"); Ellen Kershaw, Philanthropist and Co-Founder of Kershaw's Challenge (upcoming 7th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose celebrity tournament benefiting children and community programs); Vanessa Bell Calloway, Actress, Director, Producer (Bounce TV's "Saints & Sinners" new Season 4, hit movies/shows Coming to America, What's Love Got to Do with It, "Shameless," "Hawthorne"); Priscilla Shirer, Actress, International Speaker and Bible Teacher, New York Times Best-Selling Author (Overcomer movie, hit movies I Can Only Imagine, War Room, Co-leader of Going Beyond Ministries); Chef Jamika Pessoa, Professional Chef and TV Personality (Food Network, "The Dish on Oz," "Good Morning America"); Kathleen Bertrand, Executive Producer of the 10th Annual BronzeLens Film Festival; Rodney Perry, Stand-Up Comedian, Actor, Writer (upcoming 10th Annual BronzeLens Awards Show host, Madea's Big Happy Family, "Off the Chain," "The MO'Nique Show"); J. Bolin, Celebrity Stylist, Fashion Expert and Designer (Shop J Bolin, J Bolin Home); Dr. DeRetta Cole Rhodes, Atlanta Braves SVP & Head of Human Resources, Public Speaker, Adjunct Professor at University of Louisville; Dana Chanel, Inspirational Entrepreneur, Investor and Influencer (Founder of #1 Christian Mobile App Sprinkle of Jesus and Curl Bible online beauty supply store, Investor in Alakazam Apps, Credit Exterminators App, Jumping Jack Tax); Lydia Evans, Celebrity Esthetician and Entrepreneur (Seen on "Shark Tank," Owner of SW&G Essentials skincare and grooming products); Dr. Karleena Tuggle-McDaniel, Surgeon and Darian McDaniel, Veteran Marketing Executive (Co-Founders of PROBLK Health, vitamin company that gives back 50% of profits to non-profits and initiatives supporting health in the Black community); and Entrepreneurs Anthony Fykes and Robert Wright (Founders of Maryland's only Black-owned movie theater, Next Act Cinema in Baltimore).

Rushion McDonald produces "Money Making Conversations" through his multimedia company 3815 Media, where he is the business manager for ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and Chief Marketing Officer for the Air National Guard's national account for recruitment and retention in 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and DC. "Money Making Conversations" drives powerful conversations with celebrities, billion and millionaire executives, trailblazing influencers, tech and financial experts, and entrepreneurs on the show and discusses what it takes to make it and navigate work and life in the busy world today. A multiple EMMY® and NAACP Image Award winner, Rushion McDonald is a television and film producer, sitcom writer, branding architect, award-winning baker, and he's written and produced for Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx, Tia and Tamera Mowry, Steve Harvey, and has created countless media events and multi-million dollar deals.

*List subject to change





