Anderson Cooper to Explore the Gilgo Beach Killer in CNN Special

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a CNN Original, returns with a deep dive from CNN Correspondent Brynn Gingras into the 13-year investigation into multiple murders of young women along Gilgo Beach and the man, Rex Heuermann, who has now been charged with these crimes. “The Gilgo Beach Killer” premieres on Sunday, July 23 at 8pm ET/PT.

Last week, Heuermann was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the killings of three of the “Gilgo Four,” a group of four women whose remains were found along a short stretch of Long Island’s Gilgo Beach in 2010. He is also the prime suspect in the disappearance and killing of the fourth woman but has yet to be charged in that case. The alleged killer had been living a double life in a village a short drive from where their remains were found, prosecutors said.

“The Gilgo Beach Killer” examines the decades long investigation with the foremost criminology experts including former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, CNN Chief Law Enforcement and INTELLIGENCE Analyst John Miller, and author and journalist Robert Kolker (Lost Girls: An Unsolved American Mystery).

The episode also features interviews with Heuermann’s neighbors and local authorities, who unrivaled the mystery, including Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney and Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available on Sunday, July 23. “The Gilgo Beach Killer” will also be available On Demand beginning Monday, July 24 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. Past episodes of The Whole Story are available to stream now on Max.

The Whole Story is also available as a CNN Audio showcast. Visit CNN.com/audio or listen wherever you get your podcasts.