Anderson Cooper to Explore the Gilgo Beach Killer in CNN Special

“The Gilgo Beach Killer” premieres on Sunday, July 23 at 8pm ET/PT. 

By: Jul. 20, 2023

POPULAR

SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominee Photo 1 2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!
Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Photo 2 Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Video: Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Photo 3 Video: Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Video: The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp Photo 4 Video: The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp

Anderson Cooper to Explore the Gilgo Beach Killer in CNN Special

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a CNN Original, returns with a deep dive from CNN Correspondent Brynn Gingras into the 13-year investigation into multiple murders of young women along Gilgo Beach and the man, Rex Heuermann, who has now been charged with these crimes. “The Gilgo Beach Killer” premieres on Sunday, July 23 at 8pm ET/PT. 

Last week, Heuermann was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the killings of three of the “Gilgo Four,” a group of four women whose remains were found along a short stretch of Long Island’s Gilgo Beach in 2010. He is also the prime suspect in the disappearance and killing of the fourth woman but has yet to be charged in that case. The alleged killer had been living a double life in a village a short drive from where their remains were found, prosecutors said.

“The Gilgo Beach Killer” examines the decades long investigation with the foremost criminology experts including former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, CNN Chief Law Enforcement and INTELLIGENCE Analyst John Miller, and author and journalist Robert Kolker (Lost Girls: An Unsolved American Mystery).

The episode also features interviews with Heuermann’s neighbors and local authorities, who unrivaled the mystery, including Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney and Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper is executive produced by Susan Chun. 

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available on Sunday, July 23. “The Gilgo Beach Killer” will also be available On Demand beginning Monday, July 24 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. Past episodes of The Whole Story are available to stream now on Max. 

The Whole Story is also available as a CNN Audio showcast. Visit CNN.com/audio or listen wherever you get your podcasts.  



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY Photo
Video: First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY

The first teaser trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate, feautring Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, and Cara Delevigne, has been released. The new season of the hit anthology horror series will mark Kardashian's first major acting role. She currently stars in her reality show, The Kardashians on Hulu. Watch the video now!

2
Videos: Max Reveals First Looks For Upcoming Original Animated Series Photo
Videos: Max Reveals First Looks For Upcoming Original Animated Series

The Max Original Animation panel hosted at San Diego Comic-Con included exclusive first looks at upcoming animated series coming soon to Max. Watch first look videos from ADVENTURE TIME: FIONNA AND CAKE, HARLEY QUINN season four, and YOUNG LOVE.

3
Flat Black Will Tour With Godsmack This Fall Photo
Flat Black Will Tour With Godsmack This Fall

Guitarist Jason Hook is storming out of the gates with his new band FLAT BLACK. The former Five Finger Death Punch guitarist has recruited a trio of young and talented turks, and the band has signed with Fearless Records for its debut album, the details of which are TBA. The album was recorded at his home studio in Las Vegas and produced by Hook.

4
30 COINS Season Two Will Premiere on Max in October Photo
30 COINS Season Two Will Premiere on Max in October

Most residents of Pedraza, a remote town in Spain plagued by inexplicable, demonic events, have lost their minds and are confined to a psychiatric hospital. Elena (Megan Montaner) lies comatose in a Madrid hospital bed; Paco (Miguel Ángel Silvestre), shattered by remorse, tries to take care of her. Watch a video teaser now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Andrew Rannells Shares GUTENBERG! Pre-Production Update on Sirius XMVideo: Andrew Rannells Shares GUTENBERG! Pre-Production Update on Sirius XM
Country Artist Kasey Tyndall Makes Opry DebutCountry Artist Kasey Tyndall Makes Opry Debut
Sofia Coppola's PRISCILLA to Premiere at New York Film FestivalSofia Coppola's PRISCILLA to Premiere at New York Film Festival
Blake Rose Releases New Single 'How Do We Stay in Love?'Blake Rose Releases New Single 'How Do We Stay in Love?'

Videos

Video: First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY Video Video: First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer Video
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer
Carol Kane, Keegan-Michael Key & More Star in MIGRARTION Trailer Video
Carol Kane, Keegan-Michael Key & More Star in MIGRARTION Trailer
Disney+ Drops New SECRET INVASION Trailer Video
Disney+ Drops New SECRET INVASION Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
HADESTOWN