Analog: The Art & History Of Reel-To-Reel Tape Recording Will Be Released On DVD and VOD August 25

This chronicle of music recording history is delivered in a new documentary by Independent Filmmaker Dwayne Buckle.

Through THE PASSAGE of time there was one format that could rival the sound quality of any other, the analog reel-to-reel tape recorder, and this is her story. The reel to reel recorder was critical to the widespread surge in global music consumption in the 1950's and beyond, even sound engineers of today will tell you that the reel to reel format is extremely high in fidelity, and with the correct tape, the correct usage and right machine, wonders can still be recorded in the recording studio using magnetic reel to reel tape recorders.

This historical and entertainingly put together chronicle of music recording history is delivered to you in a stunning new documentary by Independent Filmmaker Dwayne Buckle and is presented in full color High Definition video by NYC based production company Vision Laboratories, who, through many years of research in electronic developments, electronic music history and also by sure luck, was able to put together this wonderful achievement of sight and sound. A great work of historical knowledge, that is delivered to the people in a way that they can all feel and enjoy.



Analog: The Art & History Of Reel-To-Reel Tape Recording, is available on DVD & VOD August 11th, 2020. This independent film will only be available for purchase at various nationwide retailers and online.



Releases On August 11th, 2020



the DVD is available online and in retail outlets, the movie will also be available as a VoD (Video on-Demand), through various VoD partners.



directed by Dwayne Buckle.



presented by Vision Laboratories



distributed by 360 Sound And Vision Ltd.

