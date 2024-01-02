Ana Ofelia Murgua, Voice of Mama Coco in COCO, Dies at 90

Ana Ofelia Murguía, who is known for voicing the character of Mama Coco in the 2017 Disney film Coco, has died at age 90. Mexico’s National Fine Arts Institute shared the news of Murguía’s death on Sunday. No cause of death was provided.

Murguía was a Mexican actress, born in Mexico City in December 1933. Her early well known roles were in The Queen of the Night (1994) as Doña Victoria and as Doña Amelia in Nobody Will Speak of Us When We're Dead (1995). At the time of her death, she was one of the last surviving stars from the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema.

Murguía holds the record for the most nominations for the Ariel Award for Best Actress without a win, having been nominated a total of five times. She also jointly holds the record, with Isela Vega, for the most Ariel Award for Best Supporting Actress wins, with three; with a further three nominations.