American Masters Announces New Laura Ingalls Wilder Documentary

American Masters: Laura Ingalls Wilder presents an unvarnished look at the unlikely author whose autobiographical fiction helped shape American ideas of the frontier and self-reliance. A Midwestern farm woman who published her first novel at age 65, Laura Ingalls Wilder transformed her frontier childhood into the best-selling "Little House" series. The documentary delves into the legacy of the iconic pioneer as well as the way she transformed her early life into enduring legend, a process that involved a little-known collaboration with her daughter Rose. Directed and produced by Emmy® Award winner Mary McDonagh Murphy (Harper Lee: American Masters), American Masters: Laura Ingalls Wilder premieres nationwide Tuesday, December 29 at 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/americanmasters and the PBS Video app. This year marks the 85th anniversary of the publication of "Little House on the Prairie" (1935).

Featuring never-before-published letters, photographs and family artifacts, the film explores the context in which Wilder lived and wrote, as well as the true nature of her personality. The film includes original interviews with Caroline Fraser, who won a Pulitzer Prize for her Wilder biography; Pamela Smith Hill, author of "Laura Ingalls Wilder: A Writer's Life"and editor of Wilder's New York Times bestselling memoir; Wilder historian William Anderson; authors such as Louise Erdrich, Roxane Gay, Lizzie Skurnick and Linda Sue Park; and actors from the beloved TV series Little House on the Prairie, including Melissa Gilbert (Laura Ingalls Wilder), Alison Arngrim (Nellie Oleson) and Dean Butler (Almanzo Wilder). Historians, scholars and fans provide additional perspectives on Wilder's life and legacy.

Wilder has an enduring fanbase - including self-proclaimed Bonnetheads - and the books and TV program loosely based on them have become cultural touchstones. Starting with "Little House in the Big Woods" (1932), the books chronicle the adventures of a family struggling to survive on the American frontier and have inspired four generations with the courage and determination of their heroine. Though Wilder's stories emphasized real life and celebrated stoicism, she omitted the grimmer and contradictory details of her personal history: grinding poverty, government assistance, deprivation and the death of her infant son. In recent years, Wilder's racist depictions of American Indians and Black people have stirred controversy, and made her less appealing to some readers, teachers and librarians. American Masters: Laura Ingalls Wilder reveals the truth behind the bestsellers, exploring a rags to riches story that has been embraced by millions of people worldwide.

