America Ferrera and Danai Gurira to Announce the Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominations

America Ferrera (Superstore, Ugly Betty) and Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead, Black Panther) will announce the nominees for the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards(R) on Wednesday, December 11 at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, producers for the SAG Awards(R) announced today. The nominations announcement will be carried live on TNT, TBS, truTV, tntdrama.com/sag-awards, truTV.com and sagawards.org at 10 a.m. (ET) / 7 a.m. (PT). The Actor(R) Nominations also can be viewed via TNT's Facebook, Twitter (@TNTdrama) and Youtube channels and TBS's Facebook, Twitter (@tbsnetwork) and Youtube channels.

Nominations will begin with this year's stunt ensemble honors nominees, announced by SAG Awards Committee Chair JoBeth Williams and SAG Awards Committee Member Elizabeth McLaughlin, during a live webcast on sagawards.tntdrama.com and sagawards.org at 9:50 a.m. (ET) / 6:50 a.m. (PT). SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris will then introduce Ferrera and Gurira.

America Ferrera is an award-winning actress, producer, director and activist. Perhaps best known for her breakout role on ABC's hit comedy, Ugly Betty, Ferrera has been recognized with a Golden Globe(R), Emmy(R) and Screen Actors Guild Award(R), as well as ALMA and Imagen Awards. Currently, Ferrera executive produces and stars in NBC's highly successful Superstore, where she has also directed several episodes. She also lends her vocal talents to the Oscar(R) nominated franchise films? How to Train Your Dragon as Astrid. In 2016, alongside her husband Ryan Piers Williams and Wilmer Valderrama, America founded the organization, HARNESS, which connects communities through conversation to inspire action and power change. Ferrera is also the best-selling author of American Like Me, a vibrant and varied collection of first-person accounts from prominent figures about the experience of growing up between cultures in America, which landed on the New York Times best-seller list in 2018.

Danai Gurira is an award-winning playwright and actress. Distinguished as the first African female writer to have a play on Broadway, and to bring the perspective of African women to mainstream theater, her stage plays give voice to untold narratives, including Eclipsed, for which she received a Tony Award nomination. As an actor, Gurira starred as General Okoye in Marvel's 2018 Academy Award-winning blockbuster film Black Panther, for which she won a People's Choice Award (Favorite Action Movie Star), an NAACP Image Award (Outstanding Supporting Actress/Motion Picture) and a shared SAG Award (Outstanding Performance by a Cast/Motion Picture). Later that year she reprised her role in Avengers: Infinity War and this past spring in Avengers: Endgame, which went on to become the #1 top grossing film in history. She stars as Michonne on AMC's THE WALKING DEAD (NAACP Image Award nomination), which remains a top-rated cable program in its tenth season. Gurira is currently serving as showrunner and executive producer on Americanah, a miniseries for HBO Max which she adapted from the best-selling novel by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Gabrielle Carteris was re-elected SAG-AFTRA president on August 29, 2019. Carteris became president April 9, 2016 after serving two terms as executive vice president. Carteris became a household name playing Andrea Zuckerman on Beverly Hills, 90210 and recently starred in BH90210, a revival of the iconic show. Her extensive resume includes work in television, film and the stage, with recent credits including a recurring role on CODE BLACK and guest-starring roles on Criminal Minds, Make It or Break It, The Event, Longmire and The Middle. As a producer, Carteris created Lifestories, a series of specials, and Gabrielle, a talk show which she also hosted. In her role as SAG-AFTRA President, Carteris chairs the National TV/Theatrical Contracts Negotiating Committee and leads the President's Task Force on Education, Outreach and Engagement. Carteris is a vice president of the AFL-CIO and serves on the executive council and represents SAG-AFTRA with the International Federation of Actors (FIA).

JoBeth Williams became a member of the SAG Awards(R) Committee in 2006 and was president of the board of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation for 10 years. Her film debut in Kramer vs. Kramer led to starring roles in such wide-ranging films as Poltergeist, The Big Chill, Stir Crazy, American Dreamer, Switch, Fever Pitch, The Big Year, and most recently What the Night Can Do, among others. Williams has appeared in television event movies like Adam, Baby M, My Name is Bill W. and Sybil, and in television series including NBC's Marry Me, the TBS sitcom Your Family or Mine, John Grisham's The Client and the comedy Payne. Williams has been nominated for three Emmys(R), two Golden Globes(R) and an Oscar(R), the latter for directing the short film On Hope. Williams has also performed in numerous theater productions in New York and Los Angeles.

Elizabeth McLaughlin is the newest member of the SAG Awards Committee, having joined in 2017. She began accumulating her fan following in 2008 when she starred as the lead in The Clique, after which she played dozens of parts online, in theaters, and on screens both big and small. She was featured in the regular casts of series including Pretty Little Liars, GRAND HOTEL and Betrayal. Elizabeth most recently starred as Alicia Hopkins in both seasons of Hand of God. After attending the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London, Elizabeth is back in Los Angeles in pursuance of her next creative endeavor.





