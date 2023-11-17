Amber Ruffin to Host COUNTDOWN TO MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

NBC will air the hourlong special “Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®” live on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 2 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Video: Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing, New Book & More In New Gayle King I Photo 4 Video: Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing & More on CBS

Amber Ruffin to Host COUNTDOWN TO MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

NBC will air the hourlong special “Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®” live on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m.

On the eve of the iconic “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” viewers will enjoy an all-access look at the Macy’s Parade Studio to discover exactly what it takes to create the famous floats and balloons prior to their journey through the streets of New York.
For the second year in a row, the special will be hosted by Emmy, Tony and WGA Award nominee Amber Ruffin (“Late Night with Seth Meyers”).

“TODAY” anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will also join in the celebration as they share their favorite parade-hosting memories throughout the years.

Viewers will join a high school marching band on their journey to New York to perform on Thanksgiving morning. In addition, they’ll meet a parade-loving family traveling cross-country for a front row seat on Sixth Avenue.

“Countdown to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” is produced by SilentHouse Productions. Baz Halpin, Mark Bracco and Linda Gierahn serve as executive producers. Sacha Mueller will serve as co-executive producer. 

About Amber Ruffin

Emmy, Tony, and WGA Award nominee Amber Ruffin is an New York-based actress, voice artist, event host, comedian, writer/performer for NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and host of Peacock’s “The Amber Ruffin Show.”

She trained in sketch comedy and improvisation at the Second City Chicago Mainstage and Boom Chicago in Amsterdam. Her fellow Boom Chicago alumni include Jason Sudeikis, Seth Meyers and Jordan Peele (whom she has starred alongside with in Comedy Central’s “Key & Peele”).

Shortly after, Ruffin joined “Late Night,” becoming the first African-American female to write for a late-night network talk show in the U.S. In addition, she was a writer/performer for the 2018 and 2019 Golden Globe Awards, 2022 TONY AWARDS and has written for the Emmy-nominated series “A Black Lady Sketch Show.”

Her voice work can be heard on such titles as Netflix’s “Big Mouth” and Apple’s “Central Park.” Aside from “The Amber Ruffin Show,” Ruffin frequently travels the country hosting various events that include the 2023 PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala, 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and 2022 Neiman Marcus’ White Elephant holiday luncheon, 2022 Inc. Magazine 5000 Conference Gala and the 2022 EBONY Power 100 Gala.

She and her sister Lacey co-host “The Current” podcast. Ruffin also co-wrote the Tony-winning musical “Some Like It Hot,” (produced by Mariah Carey), which is currently running on Broadway, and “The Wiz” (produced by Common), which will tour before ending on Broadway.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Trevor Noah Returns To Netflix With His Fourth Original Comedy Special Photo
Trevor Noah Returns To Netflix With His Fourth Original Comedy Special

Returning to Netflix for his fourth original comedy special, Trevor Noah shares his hilarious experiences from his recent travels around the world, ranging from foreign national anthems to varying cultural norms. 

2
Peacocks LOVE ISLAND USA Scores Two-Season Renewal Photo
Peacock's LOVE ISLAND USA Scores Two-Season Renewal

LOVE ISLAND USA is part of Peacock’s recent roster of Originals including THE TRAITORS, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP, BASED ON A TRUE STORY, POKER FACE, BUPKIS, MRS. DAVIS, BEL-AIR, THE CONTINENTAL: FROM THE WORLD OF JOHN WICK, DR. DEATH, TED, MR. MONK’S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE, TWISTED METAL, and more.

3
Meg Ryans WHAT HAPPENS LATER Launching on Demand Next Week Photo
Meg Ryan's WHAT HAPPENS LATER Launching on Demand Next Week

The film will be available on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and anywhere you buy or rent movies. Two ex lovers, Bill (David Duchovny) and Willa (Meg Ryan), get snowed in at a regional airport overnight. Indefinitely delayed, Willa, a magical thinker, and Bill, a catastrophic one, find themselves as attracted to and annoyed by one another as earlier.

4
Netflix Renews UNSTABLE For a Second Season Photo
Netflix Renews UNSTABLE For a Second Season

Returning cast includes Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe, Sian Clifford, Rachel Marsh, Emma Ferreira and Aaron Branch. The series was created by Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe, and Victor Fresco. Andrew Gurland (Married, Platonic) joins Season 2 as Executive Producer and Showrunner.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EPSabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP
Reneé Rapp Drops Deluxe 'Snow Angel' Album With Four New SongsReneé Rapp Drops Deluxe 'Snow Angel' Album With Four New Songs
Lana Del Rey, Kacey Musgraves & More Join CHRISTMAS AT GRACELAND on NBCLana Del Rey, Kacey Musgraves & More Join CHRISTMAS AT GRACELAND on NBC
Derek & Julianne Hough to Host Disney Holiday Special; ALADDIN to PerformDerek & Julianne Hough to Host Disney Holiday Special; ALADDIN to Perform

Videos

Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer Video
Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer
Watch the Latest Trailer For MIGRATION Video
Watch the Latest Trailer For MIGRATION
Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in CANDY CANE LANE Trailer Video
Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in CANDY CANE LANE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
HAMILTON
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
THE SHARK IS BROKEN