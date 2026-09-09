Amazon Music Live to Return with Noah Kahan, Don Toliver, Lainey Wilson, Doja Cat

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Amazon Music announced the return of Amazon Music Live, the concert series airing after Thursday Night Football exclusively on Amazon Music, Prime Video, Twitch, and more. This season, Amazon Music Live hits the road, capturing recent performances from some of the biggest tours in the country. Each episode brings fans inside a landmark concert from one of music's most electrifying performers, delivering the energy and spectacle of a sold-out arena directly to viewers at home.

The series kicks off September 24 with a broadcast of Noah Kahan's final U.S. show of his sold-out Great Divide World Tour at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, cementing the multiplatinum artist as one of the year's biggest touring forces following the release of one of 2026's most defining albums. On October 1, Don Toliver comes to Amazon Music Live with a broadcast of the finale of the second leg of his critically-acclaimed, sold-out North American OCTANE Tour at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. As an executive producer, songwriter, creative director, and visual artist, Don showcases live how he masterfully blends hip-hop, rap, R&B, and cinematic storytelling to build immersive sonic worlds that blur the lines between music, art, and culture.

On October 15, Amazon Music Live brings fans Lainey Wilson's performance from Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, where she played her first arena show, featuring her groundbreaking—and record-breaking—blend of contemporary country, roots storytelling, and uncontainable energy. She'll be bringing the heat in more ways than one. The season concludes October 29 with Doja Cat's special birthday show from The Forum in Los Angeles, showcasing her boundary-pushing blend of pop, rap, and R&B, with a few surprises planned for the performance.

'This season of Amazon Music Live will give fans a front-row seat to some of the most talked-about tours of the year. From Noah Kahan's final U.S. stadium show to Doja's hometown birthday celebration at the Forum, Amazon Music Live will continue to bring fans closer to the artists and shows shaping music and culture right now,' said Kirdis Postelle, Global Head of Artist and Fan Experiences at Amazon Music.

'I'm playing The Forum the day after my birthday, and I'm spending it onstage doing what I love most. That's already special. But the fact that Amazon Music Live is bringing that energy to everyone at home? Now it's a party,' said Doja Cat. 'I put everything into these shows—every night—and I want people to see exactly what that looks like up close.'

Since its launch in 2022, Amazon Music Live has emerged as a premier destination for must-see musical performances, delivering unforgettable shows to millions of fans around the globe. Previous seasons have featured chart-topping performances from A$AP Rocky, Ed SHeeran, and Feid debuting new music alongside surprise appearances from special guests including Post Malone, Offset, GloRilla, Keith Urban, and Machine Gun Kelly. Last season brought Shaboozey, Foo Fighters, Fuerza Regida, and aespa to the stage for genre-spanning performances that showcased the breadth of music culture.

Amazon Music Live Season 5 premieres Thursday, September 24, immediately following Thursday Night Football on Amazon Music, Prime Video, Twitch, Amazon Live, and the Amazon Music app on Fire TV.

About Amazon Music

Amazon Music is an immersive audio entertainment service that connects fans, artists, and creators through music, podcasts, and culture. Amazon Music brings fans closer to what they love, with curated and personalized playlists, artist livestreams, artist merch, and Amazon Exclusive podcasts. Prime members get access to over 100 million songs in shuffle mode, All-Access playlists, plus the largest catalog of ad-free top podcasts, included with their membership. Customers can upgrade to Amazon Music Unlimited for full, on-demand access to 100 million songs, as well as millions of songs in HD, Ultra HD, and Spatial audio, and the world's largest selection of audiobooks from Audible. Anyone can listen to Amazon Music by downloading the free Amazon Music app, or wherever they listen to music, including Alexa-enabled devices. Learn more at amazon.com/music.

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