Amanda Kramer's Psychological Thriller LADYWORLD Hits Theaters and VOD This August

LADYWORLD stars Ariela Barer, Annalise Basso (CAPTAIN FANTASTIC), Ryan Simpkins (BRIGSBY BEAR, THE HOUSE), Odessa Adlon, Maya Hawke (STRANGER THINGS Season 3), Tatsumi Romano, Zora Casebere and Atheena Frizzell. Written by Amanda Kramer and Benjamin Shearn, and produced by Love & Death Productions' Leal Naim and Thomas R. Burke alongside Amanda Kramer, the film is a modernized all-girl story inspired by LORD OF THE FLIES.

In LADYWORLD, eight teenage girls become trapped in an endless birthday party after a massive earthquake. The girls' sanity and psyches dissolve as they run out of food and water. Eventually, they regress to their basic instincts, exploiting each other's fears and insecurities.

The film enjoyed recent success on the festival circuit, including BFI London Film Festival, Fantastic Fest, TIFF Next Wave, Denver Film Festival, and SF Indie Fest.

Cleopatra Entertainment will theatrically release LADYWORLD nationwide on August 2nd, followed by a VOD / Home Entertainment DVD release on August 27th.

Additionally, the film will have an East Coast Premiere on Friday, August 2nd at the Cinema Village, New York, NY and a West Coast Premiere also on Friday, August 2nd at the Arena Cinelounge in Los Angeles, CA with a Q&A with Director Amanda Kramer and cast.

Cleopatra Entertainment is a Los Angeles based multimedia company founded by Cleopatra Records head Brian Perera. Recent films in release include the action-adventure extravaganza CHINA SALESMAN starring Mike Tyson and Steven Seagal, the Brit-Pop laced MODERN LIFE IS RUBBISH, Egypt's official entry to the 2018 Academy Awards foreign language category SHEIKH JACKSON, and the critically acclaimed ENGLAND IS MINE, directed by Oscar and BAFTA nominated director Mark Gill.





