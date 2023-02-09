Alyssa Edwards Returns to WOW Presents Plus in Spring Slate

Love is in the air and Emmy-award winning media company World of Wonder is bringing viewers their deepest desires in a Spring 2023 slate of original content for their owned and operated SVOD service, WOW Presents Plus.

Headlining the new slate of content is the long-awaited return of the iconic Alyssa Edwards in "Alyssa's Secret - The Reboot." This announcement comes on the heels of a successful 2022, which saw significant growth for the platform including a 40% growth in subscriptions and 56% growth in views, both higher percentages than most leading streamers on the market today.

"Alyssa's Secret," which first began airing 10 years ago on the WOW Presents YouTube channel, is returning to WOW Presents Plus after four years. Since its inception, the series has been a fan-favorite as the charm of Season 5 breakout Alyssa Edwards has captivated viewers. With "Alyssa's Secret - The Reboot," Alyssa will be spilling tea and popping tongues alongside a sparkling line-up of guests in a fresh take on the original series. "Alyssa's Secret - The Reboot" premieres exclusively on WOW Presents Plus on April 26, 2023.

Additional titles on the spring 2023 roster include all-new originals and new seasons of beloved fan-favorites. New Originals include "Click Boys," a revealing docuseries exposing the real life triumphs and struggles of today's biggest LGBTQIA OnlyFans entertainers, and "Keeping Up with Krystal Versace," which follows the eponymous RuPauls Drag Race UK Season 3 winner as she navigates her illustrious life post-Drag Race.

Fan-favorite "UNHhhh'' also returns this spring for an eighth season on March 15, which will celebrate the series' 200th episode. Additionally coming to the platform this spring is the premiere of Drag Race Belgique and Drag Race Sverige, which join the robust collection of all international Drag Race versions housed exclusively in the US on WOW Presents Plus.

WOW Presents Plus Spring Slate:

Kerri Kares - January 25, 2023

In her new original series Kerri Kares, RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 14 Queen Kerri Colby talks candidly about numerous topics including confidence, relationships, transitioning, coming out and self-care. Kerri and her celebrity guests dish out advice with a sense of humor. We're all ears!

Cast (and Guests): Kerri Colby, Arisce Wanzer, Ongina, Mayhem Miller, Silky Nutmeg Ganache

Watch the trailer here:

Why R Humans? - February 1, 2023

From the editors of UNHhhh, Why R Humans? follows robots in a post apocalyptic world piece together the mysteries of 21st century human existence.

Cast (and Guests): Ron Hill, Jeff Macubbin, Trixie Mattel, Katya Zamolodchikova, Ts Madison, Dean Sharpe, Sophia Zolan, Tia Kofi, Rock M Sakura, Dustin Mulligan

Watch the new trailer here:

Manhattan Cable - February 10, 2023

Drag Queen Love Connie hosts Manhattan Cable, an iconic series produced by World of Wonder in the early 90s. Manhattan Cable collects the wildest clips from New York's public access and takes us back to a time when New York was dirty, filthy, and oh so fun!

Cast (and Guests): Love Connie, RuPaul, Laurie Pike, Cindy Adams, Ed Koch, Al Sharpton, Quentin Crisp, Sandra Bernhard

Drag Race Sverige & Drag Race Sverige: Untucked - February 4, 2023

Drag Race Belgique - February 16, 2023

Click Boys - February 27, 2023

This docu-series follows today's biggest LGBTQIA entertainers who make their income through the internet subscription service OnlyFans. We peek behind the curtain to see the triumphs, struggles, and personal lives of our "Click Boys".

Cast (and Guests): Matthew Camp, Lance Charger, Brock Banks, Noah Way, Ty Mitchell, Kyle Kakes

UNHhhh S8 - March 15, 2023

Starring RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 7 queens Katya Zamolodchikova and Trixie Mattel, 'UNHhhh' is a show about nothing, and yet it's about everything. Because it's their show and not yours. Welcome to the eighth season!

Keeping up with Krystal Versace - April 10, 2023

Keeping Up With Krystal Versace - RuPauls Drag Race UK Season 3 winner Krystal Versace is mounting her own live show and she is bring her drag family with her. This 6 part doc-series takes you behind the scenes as Krystal navigates her busy touring life, with the demands of her ambitious drag family and the pressure of putting together a sold out solo show called "The Next World". Being the youngest winner in Drag Race history isn't easy but Krystal Versace is thriving and ready to rule the world!

Alyssa's Secret - The Reboot - April 26, 2023

It's the ReBOOT, y'all! Can we get a tongue pop? Alyssa's Secret The ReBOOT is a series featuring the shining star of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 5 and All Stars 2, Alyssa Edwards. In each episode she spills the tea on an array of topics.

All series will premiere exclusively on the streamer of all things drag, WOW Presents Plus. Subscribe via: https://www.wowpresentsplus.com/. Starting today, February 9, 2023 through February 28, 2023, new subscribers can use code "LOVER" for 20% off their first month of WOW Presents Plus.