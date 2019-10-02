Alyson Hannigan Will Host The GIRL SCOUT COOKIE CHAMPIONSHIP

Variety reports that Alyson Hannigan will host an exciting new series on the Food Network: "The Girl Scout Cookie Championship," a brand new dessert competition.

On the show, professional bakers will turn classic Girl Scout Cookies into "decadent and delicious dessert creations," according to the Food Network. Katie Lee and Nacho Aguirre will serve as permanent judges, with a third slot changing every week.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Girl Scouts of the USA to celebrate the Girl Scout Cookie Program and those iconic cookies that are anticipated all year long," said Courtney White, president of Food Network. "Now fans will be doubly rewarded with the coinciding launch of Girl Scout Cookie Championship, showcasing bold, show-stopping creations starring beloved treats like Thin Mints and Tagalongs/Peanut Butter Patties."

"Food Network's 'Girl Scout Cookie Championship' gives consumers one more reason to love Girl Scout Cookie season and presents a great opportunity to better understand what it means to be a Girl Scout," said Acevedo,CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA. "In addition to the delicious treats the show will be serving up, viewers will gain insight into all the amazing things Girl Scouts do: having adventurous outdoor experiences, exploring the latest in STEM, boldly creating positive change in the world-and of course, participating in the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program in the world: the Girl Scout Cookie Program."

Alyson Hannigan is an actress best known for playing sweet witch Willow Rosenberg on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and Lily Aldrin on "How I Met Your Mother." She currently hosts "Penn & Teller: Fool Us!" She made her West End debut in a stage adaptation of "When Harry Met Sally.'

Read the original story on Variety.





