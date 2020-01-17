Allison Miller, Sarah Chalke, Kadeem Hardison & Richard Schiff Join PSYCH 2: LASSIE COME HOME

Deadline reports that Allison Miller, Sarah Chalke, Kadeem Hardison, and Richard Schiff have joined the cast of the "Psych" movie sequel "Lassie Come Home."

The film, which is named after Tim Omundson's character, will explore the marriage between Shawn, played by James Roday, and Maggie Lawson's Juliet.

"Lassie Come Home" focuses on Lassiter, who is ambushed on the job and left for dead. He begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic.

Miller plays Maisie, an entrepreneur with a fat trust fund and a new business idea every week, the most recent of which impedes Shawn and Gus' investigational plans.

Chalke plays Nurse Dolores, Lassiter's primary caregiver and protector, she talks fast, thinks quickly, and forms an instantaneous bond with Gus.

Hardison plays Wilkerson, a patient at the prestigious Herschel House Recovery Center whose condition has curiously worsened since his arrival.

Schiff plays Dr. Hirsch, the founder of a high-end private medical recovery center whose no-nonsense approach is in conflict with most things Shawn and Gus do.

