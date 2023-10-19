All-New Episode Of REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL Debuts October 24

HBO’s REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL, the most honored sports journalism program on television with 37 Sports Emmy Awards, returns with an all-new episode TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

October segments include:

DAN HURLEY: When University of Connecticut coach Dan Hurley won the NCAA BASKETBALL championship this year, it was the crowning achievement for the self-described black sheep of a great American basketball family. Growing up, Hurley lived under the shadow of his father, Bob Sr., a legendary high school coach, and Bobby, Hurley’s older brother, who won back-to-back national championships playing at Duke University. But when personal tragedy struck Bobby and Bob Sr., Hurley stepped in to coach his father’s high school team, where his love for the game reignited and he found his calling as a coach.

THE RUNAWAYS OF DUBAI: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum is considered horse racing’s KING of kings, a middle eastern billionaire long obsessed with buying the world’s fastest horses and winning the world’s most important races. He’s also a man known to get what he wants, both in the sport of horse racing and in his day job as the Ruler of Dubai. But some say that a man bent on power has also used it for sinister purposes, committing unimaginable crimes against several women in Dubai. And not just any women – but his own wife and daughters.

FOX NFL SUNDAY: Ever since NFL legend Terry Bradshaw dressed up as a cowboy and rode a horse on the streets of Los Angeles to introduce FOX NFL SUNDAY 30 years ago, the pregame show that prioritizes laughs and entertainment over boring football Xs and Os, has been number one in the ratings. The show stars Michael Strahan, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson, Curt Menefee, Jay Glazer and Bradshaw, who say their unmatched success is the result of a brotherhood that has formed by celebrating life’s triumphs together and also by comforting each other during life’s darker moments.

ALDRICH BROTHERS (UPDATE): Real Sports heads back to Idaho to catch up with two amazing brothers we first met six years ago: 15-year-old Lucas Aldrich who suffers from a rare neurological disorder that inhibits his ability to walk and talk, and 17-year-old Noah who helps him compete in grueling triathlons even though they expose Lucas to risks that could prove fatal.

REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL is executive produced by Joe Perskie.