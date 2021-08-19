All-New Episode Of REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL Debuts August 24

HBO's REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL returns for an all-new episode at a special time on TUESDAY, AUGUST 24 (11:00-12:00 p.m. ET/PT). The series is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

For up-to-the-minute updates about REAL SPORTS, follow on Twitter at @RealSportsHBO or join the conversation using #RealSports, and on HBO.com/realsports and Facebook.com/RealSportsHBO

August segments include:

Collectibles Boom: While many businesses suffered during the pandemic, one industry exploded: sports cards. In fact, eight of the most expensive card sales ever happened over the last year, with one card after another selling for millions of dollars. Many experts believe a big reason why sports cards - both traditional and digital Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) - have become so hot is because people were looking to fill their free time during the COVID-19 pandemic. Of course, this begs the question: Has the market become too hot and too overpriced, as it often does with the stock market and real estate industry, and will the bubble soon burst? Correspondent Jon Frankel reports. Producer: Chapman Downes.

Cheer Abuse: Correspondent Mary Carillo investigates allegations of rampant sexual abuse within the glitzy world of All-Star cheerleading. Producer: Max Gershberg.

Police Jiu Jitsu Training: With police desperate to find ways to regain the trust of their communities, the famed Gracie family believes the way to kinder, gentler cops is to teach them the sport they developed: Brazilian jiu jitsu, a martial art and combat sport used in the typically violent world of MMA. The police department in Marietta, Georgia has incorporated the art of jiu jitsu into their training and has seen a surprising reduction in clashes between police officers and the community they serve. Correspondent David Scott reports. Producer: Maggie Burbank.

The executive producer of REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL is Joe Perskie.