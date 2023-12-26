All 5 Seasons Of LAS VEGAS Heading To Peacock This Week

The series will hit Peacock this Friday, December 29.

By: Dec. 26, 2023

All 5 Seasons Of LAS VEGAS Heading To Peacock This Week

Jackpot! All five seasons of Las Vegas are coming to Peacock this Friday, December 29.

This drama follows the elite surveillance team charged with maintaining the security of one of Las Vegas' largest casinos. They deal with card counters, costly streaks of random luck and rival casinos stealing away the high rollers.

The cast of characters is fleshed out with an entertainment coordinator, an all-knowing valet, a PIT BOSS and an elusive former competitor.

Created by Gary Scott Thompson, the cast includes James Caan, Josh Duhamel, Nikki Cox, James Lesure, Vanessa Marcil, Molly Sims, and Tom Selleck.All 5 Seasons Of LAS VEGAS Heading To Peacock This Week



