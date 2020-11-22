Alison Brie Discusses the Possibility of a GLOW Movie

Alison Brie, star of the Netflix show GLOW, recently talked with The Playlist for an upcoming episode of The Fourth Wall podcast about a possible film, following the show's cancellation in October, Deadline reports.

When the cancellation was announced, star Marc Maron said a follow-up film might be in the works, to tie loose ends left after the abrupt ending. However, Brie seems uncertain about this possibility.

"I'm a little pessimistic about it actually happening just in light of everything that's gone on this year and how difficult it is to get anything back into production with COVID," she said.

"So what I'm saying is DON'T hold your breath because if it does happen, it might take a minute," she said.

GLOW is an American comedy-drama television series created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch for Netflix. The series revolves around a fictionalization of the characters and gimmicks of the 1980s Syndicated women's professional wrestling circuit Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (or GLOW) founded by David McLane.

The first season consists of 10 episodes and was released on June 23, 2017. On August 10, 2017, Netflix renewed the series for a second season of 10 episodes, which was released on June 29, 2018. The series was renewed on August 20, 2018, for a third season, which was released on August 9, 2019. On September 20, 2019, the series was renewed for a fourth and final season. However, in October 2020, that decision was reversed by Netflix, and the final season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing a production shutdown.

