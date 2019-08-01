Alfonso Ribeiro and DWTS Partner Witney Carson Reunite for CATCH 21 Reboot

Game Show Network, the leader in game shows and competitive entertainment, has announced Alfonso Ribeiro ("Americas Funniest Videos") has returned as host of its CATCH 21 reboot. Witney Carson ("Dancing with the Stars") joins as card dealer, reuniting the former dance partners in a game show first. The half-hour series is anticipated to premiere in Fall 2019.



In CATCH 21, dealing out larger-than-life playing cards, the host quizzes contestants with general-knowledge questions as they attempt to build the closest hand to 21. Part knowledge, part nerve, and part strategy, every correct answer is a chance to add a card and build a better hand or pass the card and "bust" the competition. In addition, every correct answer gives a player control of the deck and the option of "freezing" their hand to protect themselves from being "busted" later in the round. Putting a familiar twist on a classic game, players match wits and put victory on the line in every round with the turn of a card and the next correct answer.



Iconic television star, Alfonso Ribeiro has spent more than 30 years leaving his unique mark on the worlds of television, theater and beyond. Ribeiro hosted the original run of "Catch 21" on the Game Show Network for four seasons from 2008-2011. Additionally, Ribeiro is currently the host of "Americas Funniest Videos," just prior to that he danced his way into our hearts on "Dancing with Stars." His acting skills have been in homes for decades with the long-running sitcoms "Silver Spoons" and "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."



Professional dancer and Emmy®-nominated choreographer Witney Carson is best known for the hit reality competition show "Dancing with the Stars" and winning season 19 with partner Alfonso Ribeiro. She is also an accomplished professional Latin Ballroom dancer and first gained attention when she finished as ladies' second runner-up in season nine of "So You Think You Can Dance."



CATCH 21 is produced by Game Show Enterprises, LLC for Game Show Network. Jay Bienstock, Scott Sternberg and Merrill Heatter Productions, Inc. serve as executive producers





