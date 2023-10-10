Alexandra Pelosi's THE INSURRECTIONIST NEXT DOOR Coming to HBO

The film debuts SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15 (9:00-10:15 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

The HBO Original documentary THE INSURRECTIONIST NEXT DOOR, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi (HBO’s “Pelosi in the House” and “Journeys with George”), debuts SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15 (9:00-10:15 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

In her 15th HBO documentary film, Alexandra Pelosi turns her camera on some of the people who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Through a series of candid interviews conducted over the last two years, Pelosi talks to several individuals charged with crimes for their participation in the unprecedented events of the day.

Pelosi was inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, witnessing the events first-hand. She speaks with people who were there that day in the hopes of having open and unfiltered conversations about what brought them to Washington, D.C. from across the country and how their views may or may not have shifted since that fateful day.

Pelosi seeks a better understanding of cultural and political views that have polarized the country without shying away from challenging topics and a surprisingly forthright set of conversations emerge despite the political divides.

HBO Documentary Films presents THE INSURRECTIONIST NEXT DOOR. Directed and produced by Alexandra Pelosi; edited by Geof Bartz. For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller; coordinating producer, Anna Klein.

Watch the new trailer here:



