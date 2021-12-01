Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Alec Baldwin to Sit Down With George Stephanopoulos For Interview Following RUST Shooting

pixeltracker

The hour-long special will air Thursday, Dec. 2 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and will begin streaming later that evening on Hulu.

Dec. 1, 2021  
Alec Baldwin to Sit Down With George Stephanopoulos For Interview Following RUST Shooting

ABC News announced TODAY on "Good Morning America" that co-anchor George Stephanopoulos has the first exclusive interview with actor Alec Baldwin, following the deadly shooting on the set of the film "Rust."

George Stephanopoulos Productions will produce a primetime television event featuring the exclusive interview with Baldwin. The hour-long special will air Thursday, Dec. 2 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and will begin streaming later that evening on Hulu.

Next week, a two-hour "20/20" delves into the events ahead of the deadly shooting on the set of "Rust" and the pending investigations into what went wrong; and features the Baldwin interview and new interviews. "20/20" airs Friday, Dec. 10 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and streaming next day on Hulu.

George Stephanopoulos Productions is a production unit within ABC News led by "Good Morning America" and "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos. GSP produces nonfiction long-form projects including news-making interviews and gripping investigations. For the unit's inaugural project, Stephanopoulos sat down with former MI6 spy Christopher Steele for a worldwide exclusive interview.

"Out of the Shadows: The Man Behind The Steele Dossier" is streaming now only on Hulu. Then, GSP gave a never-before-seen look at the takedown of a terrorist attack that could have rivaled the death and destruction of the Oklahoma City bombing. The documentary, "The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland," is now streaming only on Hulu. Jennifer Joseph is the executive producer of GSP.

ABC News' "20/20" is an award-winning primetime program anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. A proven leader as a long-form newsmagazine for over 40 years, "20/20" features unforgettable, character-driven true-crime mysteries, exclusive newsmaker interviews, hard-hitting investigative reports and in-depth coverage of high profile stories. The two-hour "20/20" events air Fridays from 9:01-11:00 p.m. EST on ABC and are available to stream on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu. David Sloan is senior executive producer, and Janice Johnston is executive producer.

Photo: ABC/Jeffrey Neira


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Jonalyn Saxer Photo
Jonalyn Saxer
Liz Callaway Photo
Liz Callaway
Mandy Gonzalez Photo
Mandy Gonzalez

From This Author Michael Major