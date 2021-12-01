Alec Baldwin to Sit Down With George Stephanopoulos For Interview Following RUST Shooting

ABC News announced TODAY on "Good Morning America" that co-anchor George Stephanopoulos has the first exclusive interview with actor Alec Baldwin, following the deadly shooting on the set of the film "Rust."

George Stephanopoulos Productions will produce a primetime television event featuring the exclusive interview with Baldwin. The hour-long special will air Thursday, Dec. 2 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and will begin streaming later that evening on Hulu.

Next week, a two-hour "20/20" delves into the events ahead of the deadly shooting on the set of "Rust" and the pending investigations into what went wrong; and features the Baldwin interview and new interviews. "20/20" airs Friday, Dec. 10 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and streaming next day on Hulu.

George Stephanopoulos Productions is a production unit within ABC News led by "Good Morning America" and "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos. GSP produces nonfiction long-form projects including news-making interviews and gripping investigations. For the unit's inaugural project, Stephanopoulos sat down with former MI6 spy Christopher Steele for a worldwide exclusive interview.

"Out of the Shadows: The Man Behind The Steele Dossier" is streaming now only on Hulu. Then, GSP gave a never-before-seen look at the takedown of a terrorist attack that could have rivaled the death and destruction of the Oklahoma City bombing. The documentary, "The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland," is now streaming only on Hulu. Jennifer Joseph is the executive producer of GSP.

ABC News' "20/20" is an award-winning primetime program anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. A proven leader as a long-form newsmagazine for over 40 years, "20/20" features unforgettable, character-driven true-crime mysteries, exclusive newsmaker interviews, hard-hitting investigative reports and in-depth coverage of high profile stories. The two-hour "20/20" events air Fridays from 9:01-11:00 p.m. EST on ABC and are available to stream on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu. David Sloan is senior executive producer, and Janice Johnston is executive producer.

Photo: ABC/Jeffrey Neira