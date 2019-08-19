Alec Baldwin, Olivia Cooke, Ben Hardy to Star in Comedic Thriller PIXIE

Olivia Cooke, Ben Hardy, Daryl McCormack, Colm Meaney, Dylan Moran, and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Alec Baldwin are set to star in comedic thriller Pixie, according to Deadline. The film will be directed by Oscar nominee Barnaby Thompson and written by Preston Thompson.

Pixie centers on Pixie (Cooke), who wants to avenge her mother's death by masterminding a heist, but her plans go awry and she finds herself on the run with two young men (Hardy, McCormack) who are way out of their depth being chased across the Wild Irish countryside by gangsters. She has to pit her wits against everyone, taking on the patriarchy to claim the right to shape her own life.

"I am excited to be returning to the Emerald Isle, the birthplace of my father and where I started my career directing documentaries, to make a comedic thriller with a wonderful cast against an extraordinary landscape. I'm also thrilled the film is going to be distributed in the UK and Ireland by Paramount, where I started my career producing movies," said Thompson.

Thompson is producing the with James Clayton. Peter Touche and Samantha Allwinton from Ingenious Media will executive produce Pixie.

Read the original article on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories