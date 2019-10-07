Albert Hughes to Direct Upcoming Feature Film NORTH HOLLYWOOD

Greg Silverman's Stampede has attached filmmaker Albert Hughes to their upcoming feature film NORTH HOLLYWOOD. The film, based on the true story of the deadly 1997 North Hollywood shootout, has been adapted by screenwriter Russell Gerwitz (INSIDE MAN) and will be produced in partnership with Cedar Park and Industry Entertainment. Stuart Ford's AGC Studios has come onboard the project as principal financier with additional financing to come from Stampede. The film is set to begin principal photography in New Mexico in early 2020.

A master of the genre, having co-directed pioneering gritty, socially conscious crime films MENACE II SOCIETY, THE BOOK OF ELI, FROM HELL, Hughes' film covers the events of February 28, 1997, when war came to the streets of LA as a military-style shootout ravaged North Hollywood and became the largest gun battle in the history of American law enforcement. The film tells the story of the ill-equipped heroes who confronted it.

Hughes and the producers are in advanced discussions for the film's ensemble cast.

"Albert is the dream partner to bring this story to life with his signature style and authentic eye for detail. We're beyond thrilled to be working with him. This is an incredible true story many of us remember, and Russel's script is just electric - a staggering work of drama and violence fueled by media obsession. It's a cautionary tale for the world we find ourselves in," said Greg Silverman.

"NORTH HOLLYWOOD is a gritty, ultra-realistic action thriller and Albert is the perfect filmmaker to bring such a kinetic, powerful true story to the screen. This is a very exciting project for us to partner on with our friends at Stampede," said Ford.

Stampede's Greg Silverman and Lisa Zambri will produce alongside Cedar Park's David Ayer and Chris Long and Industry's Stephen Crawford and Ava Jamshidi. Ford and Stampede's Gideon Yu and Chris Bosco will serve as executive producers.

Hughes is represented by CAA. Gerwitz is represented by Industry Entertainment.

Chris Bosco and Anna Pinar negotiated for Stampede. AGC's COO Miguel Palos and VP of Business & Legal Affairs Anant Tamirisa negotiated for AGC.





