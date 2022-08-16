Adult Swim Announces HOUSING COMPLEX C Series Premiere

Adult Swim has announced that new anime horror series Housing Complex C will premiere on Toonami, its popular anime programming block, Saturday, October 1 at Midnight ET/PT.

The series joins a growing roster of original anime productions from Adult Swim, including Fena: Pirate Princess, Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Shenmue The Animation, new seasons of FLCL, and the highly anticipated Uzumaki.

Housing Complex C centers around Kimi, who lives in a small housing complex located in the sleepy seaside town of Kurosaki. But trouble seems to follow Kimi wherever she goes, and soon, horrific incidents begin to occur...is an ancient evil stalking the residents of Housing Complex C?

The half-hour series is directed by Yuji Nara with script and original concept by amphibian. The animation studio is Akatsuki. Housing Complex C is executive produced by Jason DeMarco (Warner Bros. Discovery) and produced by Maki Terashima-Furuta (Production IG USA).

Toonami recently celebrated 25 years and continues to be a pioneer in the anime space by featuring both action programming and English language anime premieres, as well as co-producing original anime productions.

