Adam Sandler, Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson and More Will Guest on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of Dec. 16-20 (subject to change):

Monday, Dec. 16 - "JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE AFTER DARTH: A STAR WARS SPECIAL" (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST)

1. J.J. Abrams, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Kelly Marie Tran and Keri Russell

Tuesday, Dec. 17

1. Adam Sandler and Kevin Garnett ("Uncut Gems") 2. Karen Gillan ("Jumanji: The Next Level")

Wednesday, Dec. 18

1. Brie Larson ("Just Mercy") 2. Jamie Foxx ("Just Mercy") 3. Bryan Stevenson ("Just Mercy") 4. Molly Hopkins ("Pillow Talk") 5. Musical Guest Yola

Thursday, Dec. 19

1. Margot Robbie ("Bombshell") 2. Governor John Kasich ("It's Up to Us: Ten Little Ways We Can Bring About Big Change") 3. Musical Guest White Reaper

Friday, Dec. 20

TBD

Kimmel and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped in front of a live studio audience and produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Jackhole Industries and ABC Studios.





Related Articles View More TV Stories