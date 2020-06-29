Actress Chrystee Pharris' 'This Week In Black People Sh*t' Podcast Launches Two-Day Virtual Event

This Week in Black People Sh*t, (BPS) hosted and created by actress Chrystee Pharris and Abdul Majid, and cohost Janora McDuffie will be holding a two-day virtual event. Chrystee currently stars on "Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy" and costars on Season 3 of "Goliath," both streaming on Amazon Prime. She is best known for appearing on the NBC hit series "Passions" and "Scrubs." Janora McDuffie recurred on Seasons 7 & 8 of "Grey's Anatomy." Abdul Majid is a film and television writer.

On Tuesday, June 30, 5:00 PM (PST)/ 8:00 PM (EDT). Angie Thomas, author of the groundbreaking book, The Hate You Give, which 20th Century FOX turned into a feature film of the same name starring Amandla Stenberg and Regina Hall, will hold a conversation with teenagers. The book deals with the murder of a young black male teen by police officers. The teen guests will speak their minds and ask her questions.

THIS WEEK IN TEEN PEOPLE STUFF

On Wednesday July 1, 4:00 PM (PST)/ 7:00 PM (EST). Casting Director Jason Kennedy will explain why he is now using his social media platforms to highlight and promote black actors. Known for his work on "NCIS" and "NCIS Los Angeles," his act of solidarity is a sign that black actors matter with the goal of creating equal opportunities for African American actors.

George Floyd's death has led to a worldwide Black Lives Matter protest. White voiceover actors have resigned their roles of playing Black characters. Why weren't those jobs offered to Black actors in the first place? We'll discuss this and more.

THIS WEEK IN BLACK PEOPLE SH*T

The live stream is on Facebook.com/ChrysteePharris and YouTube.com/ChrysteePharris

