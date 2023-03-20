Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Actress And Producer Sainty Nelsen Signs With Linda McAlister Talent Agency

Sainty is most known for her role of Pillow Cat in the number one children's animation show in the world, "Gabby's Dollhouse" on Netflix.

Mar. 20, 2023  

Actress And Producer Sainty Nelsen Signs With Linda McAlister Talent Agency

Actress and Producer Sainty Nelsen has signed with Linda McAlister Talent Agency. Sainty is most known for her role of Pillow Cat in the number one children's animation show in the world, "Gabby's Dollhouse" on Netflix, and she's returning in the new season 7 airing on March 20, 2023. Her voice can also be heard in lead roles in "Trolls: The Beat Goes On," "Loud House," "Boss Baby," and "Ridley Jones."

Sainty is a 3x Emmy Award, Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, GLAAD Award, Drama League Award, and Outer Critic Circle Award Winning actor and producer. In addition to her voice acting, she was last seen in the FX comedy "Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll," opposite Denise Leary, and starred in Broadway's "Finding Nemo - The Musical," in the title role of Dory. Her notable producing work includes "Wakefield," starring Bryan Cranston and Jennifer Garner, "The Inheritance" on Broadway, "Broadway Rising," a documentary with Lin Manuel Miranda, co-produced by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (2022 Tribeca Film Festival Official Selection), and proudly holds the title of youngest Emmy Award Winning female producer in history for her work on Peacocks, "The Bay."

Sainty is in the following current running shows: "Gabby's Dollhouse" on Netflix, "Ridley Jones" on Netflix, "King of Corn" (Pilot- coming soon to Nickelodeon), "Loud House" on Nickelodeon, "Trolls: The Beat Goes On" on Netflix, "Spidey & Friends" on Disney Jr., "Boss Baby: Back to Business" on Netflix, "Dino Daycare" coming soon to Netflix, "Little Ellen" on HBO Max.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
COUPLES THERAPY to Return to Showtime April Photo
COUPLES THERAPY to Return to Showtime April
COUPLES THERAPY, the TCA Award-winning documentary series following world-renowned psychologist and psychoanalyst Dr. Orna Guralnik as she guides couples through real-life therapy sessions, is returning to SHOWTIME for the second installment of season three, with nine new episodes featuring four new captivating couples.
JOY RIDE Cast to Receive CinemaCon Comedy Ensemble of the Year Award Photo
JOY RIDE Cast to Receive CinemaCon Comedy Ensemble of the Year Award
From the producers of Neighbors and the co-screenwriter of Crazy Rich Asians, Joy Ride stars Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Oscar® nominee Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu as four friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime wild and debaucherous international adventure.
Al Franken Makes Guest Host Debut on THE DAILY SHOW Photo
Al Franken Makes Guest Host Debut on THE DAILY SHOW
Al Franken kicks off his guest host week of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. The former politician and comedian’s debut tonight is a part of the roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent and contributors guest hosting the next chapter of the award-winning late night franchise in the coming weeks. 

More Hot Stories For You


DominiRican Productions Announces Details of Film ProjectsDominiRican Productions Announces Details of Film Projects
March 19, 2023

The award-winning DominiRican Productions has announced details for two forth-coming short films and two shorts scheduled for pre-production.
Masters Of Illusion, Hosted By Dean Cain, Returns To The CW Network For Week Seven Of Season NineMasters Of Illusion, Hosted By Dean Cain, Returns To The CW Network For Week Seven Of Season Nine
March 19, 2023

MASTERS OF ILLUSION, produced by Associated Television International and hosted by Dean Cain, returns for Week Seven of its Ninth Anniversary Season on The CW Network with back-to-back encore episodes airing on Saturday, March 25, 2023 8/7 Central. 
THE IDAHO COLLEGE MURDERS Premiere Continues Strong Ratings Momentum For IDTHE IDAHO COLLEGE MURDERS Premiere Continues Strong Ratings Momentum For ID
March 17, 2023

The Idaho College Murders — ID's comprehensive hour-long special offering a critical new perspective into the night of terror in Moscow, Idaho that claimed the lives of four college students led ID to rank as the #1 cable network excluding sports among P25-54 and W25-54 on Sunday, March 12 in the 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT time slot.
MASTERS OF ILLUSION, Hosted By Dean Cain, Returns To The CW Network For Week Five Of Season NineMASTERS OF ILLUSION, Hosted By Dean Cain, Returns To The CW Network For Week Five Of Season Nine
March 5, 2023

MASTERS OF ILLUSION, produced by Associated Television International and hosted by Dean Cain, will return for Week Five of its Ninth Anniversary Season on The CW Network with back-to-back episodes airing on Saturday, March 11, 2023 8/7 Central.
Photos: Josh Gad, Mel Brooks & More Attend Hulu's 'History of the World, Part II' Premiere EventPhotos: Josh Gad, Mel Brooks & More Attend Hulu's 'History of the World, Part II' Premiere Event
February 28, 2023

Talent on the red carpet included Mel Brooks, Nick Kroll, Ike Barinholtz, Wanda Sykes, Josh Gad, Dove Cameron, Pamela Adlon, Sarah Silverman, Jason Mantzoukas, Poppy Liu, Nick Robinson, Atsuko Okatsuka, others. Filmmakers in attendance included executive producers David Stassen, Kevin Salter, director Alice Mathias & many more. Check out photos!
share