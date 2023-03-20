Actress And Producer Sainty Nelsen Signs With Linda McAlister Talent Agency

Actress and Producer Sainty Nelsen has signed with Linda McAlister Talent Agency. Sainty is most known for her role of Pillow Cat in the number one children's animation show in the world, "Gabby's Dollhouse" on Netflix, and she's returning in the new season 7 airing on March 20, 2023. Her voice can also be heard in lead roles in "Trolls: The Beat Goes On," "Loud House," "Boss Baby," and "Ridley Jones."

Sainty is a 3x Emmy Award, Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, GLAAD Award, Drama League Award, and Outer Critic Circle Award Winning actor and producer. In addition to her voice acting, she was last seen in the FX comedy "Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll," opposite Denise Leary, and starred in Broadway's "Finding Nemo - The Musical," in the title role of Dory. Her notable producing work includes "Wakefield," starring Bryan Cranston and Jennifer Garner, "The Inheritance" on Broadway, "Broadway Rising," a documentary with Lin Manuel Miranda, co-produced by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (2022 Tribeca Film Festival Official Selection), and proudly holds the title of youngest Emmy Award Winning female producer in history for her work on Peacocks, "The Bay."

Sainty is in the following current running shows: "Gabby's Dollhouse" on Netflix, "Ridley Jones" on Netflix, "King of Corn" (Pilot- coming soon to Nickelodeon), "Loud House" on Nickelodeon, "Trolls: The Beat Goes On" on Netflix, "Spidey & Friends" on Disney Jr., "Boss Baby: Back to Business" on Netflix, "Dino Daycare" coming soon to Netflix, "Little Ellen" on HBO Max.



