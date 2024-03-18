Acorn TV's FAN-FAVORITE HARRY WILD Returns in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Season three of Harry Wild, the popular Irish mystery series starring and executive produced by Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method; Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman; Live and Let Die), will debut on Monday, May 13 on Acorn TV, with a co-premiere on AMC Networks' linear platform, BBC America. Season three consists of six episodes and will be available on Acorn TV in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

In season three, Harry (Seymour) and Fergus (Rohan Nedd, Whitstable Pearl) are hired to prove the lead singer of Ireland's hottest BOY BAND didn't kill himself, find out who decapitated a woman in a busy restaurant, discover who murdered a despotic director on the set of Ireland's leading daytime soap opera, work out how a mystery writer managed to shoot himself in a locked panic room without a gun, and more.

Meanwhile, with the agency still as busy as ever, Harry and Fergus have to find a way to balance work and life as Fergus plans to contest Paula's (Samantha Mumba, The Time Machine, Evolution) custody claim to his sister. The series also stars Kevin Ryan (Guilt, Copper) as Harry's son and senior police detective; Amy Huberman (Finding Joy, Striking Out) as Harry's daughter-in-law; as well as Paul Tylak (Kin), and Rose O'Neill.

Harry WILD is produced by Dynamic Television. Acorn Media Enterprises co-produces alongside ZDF. Season Three is created and written by David Logan, along with writer Jo Spain, and executive produced by Jane Seymour, Daniel March, Klaus Zimmermann, James Gibb, Morgan O'Sullivan, James Flynn, Catherine Mackin and Bea Tammer. Robert Quinn and Emer Conroy serve as directors.

About Acorn TV:

AMC Networks' Acorn TV is North America's largest streaming service specializing in premium British and international television. Acorn TV adds exclusive programming every week to a deep library of revered mysteries, dramas, and comedies – all commercial-free.

Acorn TV's recent slate is comprised of critically acclaimed commissioned and original series including popular New Zealand detective series My Life Is Murder (Lucy Lawless), acclaimed Irish crime thriller Bloodlands (James Nesbitt, co-executive produced by Jed Mercurio), British crime drama Whitstable Pearl (Kerry Godliman), Emmy-nominated Queens of Mystery, Kiwi romantic comedy Under the Vines and British detective drama Dalgliesh (Bertie Carvel), to name a few.

Current and upcoming Acorn TV Original Series include UK detective drama Harry WILD (Jane Seymour), tasty murder mystery Mrs. Sidhu Investigates (Meera Syal), Signora Volpe (Emilia Fox), The Chelsea Detective (Adrian Scarborough) and many more.

The above add to a growing catalog of popular bingeable dramas including AGATHA RAISIN (Ashley Jensen), Jack Irish (Guy Pearce), Doc Martin (Martin Clunes), Deadwater Fell (David Tennant, Cush Jumbo), all 24 seasons of fan-favorite Midsomer Murders and highly-rated drama The Nest, among others.

About BBC America:

BBC AMERICA is a hub of innovative, culturally contagious programming including the Peabody Award-winning series KILLING EVE starring Golden Globe and SAG Award-winner Sandra Oh and Emmy Award-winner Jodie Comer.

The network is the definitive television home and co-producer of the most iconic natural history series and franchises including Planet Earth, Blue Planet, Dynasties, Eden: Untamed Planet, FROZEN PLANET and Seven Worlds, One Planet. BBCA transforms every Saturday into Wonderstruck, a weekly destination for wildlife and wonder.

A joint venture between AMC Networks and BBC Studios (the commercial arm of the BBC), BBCA's influential shows such as Doctor Who, Orphan Black, Luther and THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW have attracted critical acclaim and earned Emmy Awards, Golden Globes, Peabody Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, NAACP Image Awards, TCA Awards and more. BBC AMERICA is available across all platforms, including on-air, online, on demand and mobile.