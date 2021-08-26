Acclaimed Documentary STORM LAKE to Have Nationwide Theatrical Tour

Storm Lake, a documentary based on the true story of one family's fight to unite and inform their rural Iowan farming community through their biweekly newspaper, will begin its US theatrical tour on September 17 before its national television debut on PBS in November.

Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Art Cullen and his family fight to unite and inform their rural Iowan farming community through their biweekly newspaper, The Storm Lake Times-even as the paper hangs on by a thread. Twice a week, they work as civic watchdogs to protect their hometown and the legacy of credible journalism, at large-come hell or pandemic.

Featuring an original score by Andrew Bird with Alan Hampton, the documentary was directed by by Jerry Risius and Beth Levison and was produced by Beth Levison.

Fall Tour Dates

Thursday, September 16 - Storm Lake, IA - Vista 3

Friday, September 17 - Des Moines, IA - The Varsity Cinema

Friday, September 17 - Iowa City, IA - FilmScene

Friday, September 17 - Storm Lake, IA - Vista 3

Friday, September 17 - Winterset, IA - The Iowa Theater

Saturday, September 18 - Des Moines, IA - The Varsity Cinema

Sunday, September 19 - Winterset, IA - The Iowa Theater

Thursday, September 23 - Detroit, MI- Freep Fest

Monday, September 27 - Milwaukee, WI - The Oriental Theatre

Wednesday, September 29 - Columbia, MO - Ragtag Cinema

Thursday, September 30 - Sioux City, IA - Orpheum Theater

Engagements in Ann Arbor, MI, Kansas City, MO, Lawrence, KS, Normal, IL, Omaha, NE, and Washington, DC are also planned for September. The New York and Los Angeles premieres will occur in Mid-November before the documentary's television debut on PBS on November 15.

Watch the trailer here.