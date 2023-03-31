Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Academy Award Winner Bobby Moresco To Direct Maserati Biopic For Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment

Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment (ILBE) has also signed a development deal for the movie with WWPS.tv.

Mar. 31, 2023  
It was REVEALED TODAY that Academy Award winning writer/director/producer Bobby Moresco ("Crash," "Million Dollar Baby," "The Black Donnellys") will direct Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment's "Maserati: A Racing Life" - the feature biopic centered on Maserati brothers Ettore and Ernesto Maserati.

Following the success of movies "Lamborghini - The Man Behind the Legend" (also directed by Moresco) and the production of Michael Mann's "Ferrari," Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment are bringing the story of Ettore and Ernesto Maserati to the big screen with a new movie "Maserati: A Racing Life." Producer Andrea Iervolino created the story concept for the new Maserati film.

Said Iervolino, "We've excited to reteam with Bobby for our Maserati movie, which is a perfect story for him to bring to life. Bobby has been an amazing collaborator whose creative vision and talent distinctively reflects in THE MOVIES he helms. The Maserati story is truly in the hands of an artist best qualified to deliver a stunning experience."

The rich, and entertaining, history of Italian luxury cars continue to be told through a cinematic lens courtesy of Andrea Iervolino and Lady Monika Bacardi's film studio Iervolino &Lady Bacardi Entertainment (ILBE), and the project further exemplifies the studio's commitment to bringing productions to Italy.

"Maserati: A Racing Life" is the story of the Maserati brothers, specifically Alfieri, Ettore and Ernesto. In a small Italian city, Bologna, the Maserati brothers were born at the end of the 1800s, all with the same passion: engines. Alfieri II Maserati wanted to be the fastest, the strongest as well as being a mechanic with his brothers he was also a Pilota. In 1914 he and his brothers opened the MASERATI company. In 1932 he moved due to complications due to a surgical operation following a serious accident during a race. Alfieri has a secret, the promise made with his brothers... and a love that he lived and continues to live today.

The film will shoot in Bologna, Italy - the hometown of Maserati.

Bobby Moresco is represented by CAA and Lady Moon Entertainment.



