Academy Announces Changes for New Membership Class

Today, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced changes to the 2021 membership review process. To ensure the necessary infrastructure, staff resources and environment to support all Academy members, this year's growth in membership will be limited to roughly half that of recent years.

This modification will enable steady future growth and allow the Academy to continue serving its membership in a more personal manner. Ahead of this change, the Academy's Board of Governors voted on branch-specific guidelines to be applied in determining this year's new membership invitees. OscarÂ® winners and nominees will be considered without limitation by applicable branches.

"As we look to the future growth and goals of the Academy, we need to scale appropriately so we can continue to give the personal service our members have come to expect and appreciate," said Academy CEO Dawn Hudson. "We remain focused on cultivating a membership body that reflects our diverse film community and the world around us."

The Academy has expanded its class size over the last several years, exceeding its goal to double the number of women and underrepresented ethnic/racial communities by 2020. Membership selection decisions will continue to be based on professional qualifications, with representation, inclusion and equity remaining a priority. The Academy is committed to advancing its Aperture 2025 initiative, furthering goals to increase equity and inclusion in the stories told through film, elevate different voices within Academy leadership, and provide opportunities to amplify these voices across multiple sectors in the industry.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the upcoming Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.