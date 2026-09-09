Abramorama Acquires ONE MORE TIME About Beckett's ENDGAME

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Deadline has reported that AB2 Media Group and Abramorama have acquired North American distribution rights to One More Time, the Telluride world premiere documentary about three well known New York theater actors taking on Samuel Beckett’s Endgame.

The film was directed by Cindy Kleine and co-directed by André Gregory. In the film, André Gregory along with Larry Pine and Gerry Bamman "gather to rehearse scenes from Samuel Beckett’s post-apocalyptic masterpiece, Endgame, a play they first staged in the 1960s when they were in their twenties and have returned to five times over the years. Now in their eighties and nineties, and despite the physical infirmities of age that impact their ability to perform, they rise to meet the challenge of revisiting this canonical work."

One More Time will next screen on October 4th and 5th in the Spotlight section at the New York Film Festival. It will open at Film Forum in NYC in February 2027, followed by a North American rollout. Watch the trailer!

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