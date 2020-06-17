AXS TV Presents THE 1960S REDISCOVERED



AXS TV presents an insightful look back at one of America's most important decades in the all-new Sunday morning series The 1960s Rediscovered-airing Sundays at 9 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. CT through August 9.

Hosted by Tony Fama (50PlusPrime), The 1960s Rediscovered guides viewers on a journey through the legendary moments that defined the 1960s-from the tumultuous to the groundbreaking, and everything in-between. Across 10 hour-long episodes, the series shines a light on every aspect of the unforgettable era, with in-depth analysis of the political climate, historic achievements, monumental movements, and influential Pop culture landscape that left a lasting impact on the American psyche. Through candid interviews with the journalists who covered it, the history-makers who shaped it, and the entertainers who inspired it, Fama brings the 1960s to vivid life, providing a fresh perspective that history enthusiasts of all ages will not want to miss.

"Why do the 1960s continue to peak the interest of Americans across the generations? What is it about the 60s that resonates to this day?" asked Fama. "Through the personal experiences of the men and women who came of age during the decade, we found one answer might be that in the events of that ten-year span more than 50 years ago, the America of today is still being shaped and influenced."

The series debuts with a profile on THE VIETNAM WAR on June 7, featuring appearances by Sam Donaldson, Phil Jones and Tom Brokaw, among others, and rare Oval Office conversations of Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson. Other topics include the Kennedy Assassination, featuring special guest Sid Davis, who shares archive coverage and rare radio reports from his time covering the earth-shattering event (June14); the long-lasting tensions of the Cold War, and a visit with beloved child actors Jerry Mathers and Barry Livingston (June 21); the 1960 presidential campaign that pit John F. Kennedy against Richard Nixon, and a discussion on 1960s Pop culture with Rob Reiner, Melba Moore, and Marty Krofft, among others (June 28); the 1968 election of Richard Nixon featuring sit-downs with the president's former assistant Pat Buchanan and talk show pioneer Dick Cavett, and the Women's Rights Movement with guests Gloria Allred, Loretta Swit, and Congresswoman Barbara Lee (July 5).

