Deadline reports that James Cameron's "Avatar" will be available on Disney+ starting on November 12 - the first day the streaming service is available.

The new streaming platform will feature films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and Lucasfilm.

Up until "Avengers: Endgame," "Avatar" was the highest-grossing film of all time.

Watch the announcement here:

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories