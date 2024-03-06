AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Renewed For Two More Seasons

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The live-action reimagining of AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER will return with a second and third season on Netflix.

The live-action adaptation of the beloved animated series to conclude the epic story as the four nations unite – Water. Earth. Fire. Air. – to bring The Legend of Aang to its proper conclusion.

Since the show's Netflix debut on February 22, Avatar: The Last Airbender has reigned as the #1 English TV show with 41.1M views in just the first 11 days.

The series was #1 in 76 countries and in the top 10 in 92.

The buzz for Avatar: The Last Airbender continues to heat up on social media where on TikTok, the #AvatarTheLastAirbender hashtag generated 1B global views in the series' first seven days of release. Read more about the innovative marketing, viral bending memes and how thousands are entering “Avatar State” here.

Episode counts and details for seasons 2 and 3 will be shared at a later date.

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world.

With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar.

Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) determined to capture them, it won't be an easy task. They'll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way.

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER is a live-action reimagining of the award-winning and beloved Nickelodeon animated series. Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer.

Jabbar Raisani (Lost in Space, Stranger Things) and Michael Goi are executive producers and directors alongside directors Roseanne Liang (also a co-executive producer) and Jet Wilkinson. Dan Lin (The Lego Movie, Aladdin) and Lindsey Liberatore (Walker) serve as executive producers from Rideback.