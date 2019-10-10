AT&T Announces New Comedy GOOD GIRLS GET HIGH

AT&T* is giving DIRECTV customers exclusive access to "Good Girls Get High," a new comedy film about two high school friends whose attempt to improve their social status backfires spectacularly.

Directed by Laura Terruso, and written by Terruso ("Hello, My Name Is Doris") and Jennifer Nashorn Blankenship, "Good Girls Get High" stars Abby Quinn ("Black Mirror"), Stefanie Scott ("Beautiful Boy"), Booboo Stewart ("The Twilight Saga" films, "X-Men: Days of Future Past"), Isabelle Fuhrman ("Orphan") with Lauren Lapkus ("Jurassic World") and Danny Pudi ("Community"). Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton serve as producers; Tripp Reed, Ivana Kirkbride and Chris Castallo are executive producers. The film is an Alloy Entertainment Production presented by Blue Ribbon Content, the digital division of the Warner Bros. Television Group, and it is based on the book by Sarah Miller in development with Alloy Entertainment.

"Good Girls Get High" made its world premiere at the 2018 Los Angeles Film Festival, with Variety praising the film's "charm, humor and heart," calling it "absurdly funny" and lauding the filmmakers' "clear understanding of what it takes to craft a finely tuned, female-forward feature."

Watch it now, Exclusively on DIRECTV CINEMA and in theaters on November 8, 2019.





