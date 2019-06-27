AT&T AUDIENCE Network, Big Branch Productions Begin Filming Season 3 of LOUDERMILK

AT&T* AUDIENCE Network today announced it will begin production on the 3rd season of its critically acclaimed series "Loudermilk" in Vancouver.

Returning for season 3 are Ron Livingston ("A Million Little Things") as Sam Loudermilk, Will Sasso ("United We Fall") as Ben and Anja Savcic ("Extraterrestrial") as Claire.

Still reeling from his father's death, Loudermilk finds himself the caretaker of his much, much, MUCH younger half-brother after the kid's mom drops him off on Sam's doorstep. Barely equipped to deal with his own issues, Loudermilk leans on Ben, Claire, and his Sober Friends group to be THE FAMILY his little bro desperately needs. And just when it seems like Loudermilk's glass half-empty worldview couldn't get worse, he has to watch friends (and enemies) make big strides forward, while everything in his world is decidedly stuck in neutral.

"I can't wait to get started on season 3 of Loudermilk, to step back into Sam's skin and see what Pete Farrelly and Bobby Mort have dreamed up to incense and annoy him," said Ron Livingston. "And to again get to watch our outstanding cast and crew do their collective thing."

Oscar-winner Peter Farrelly and Bobby Mort will continue to serve as executive producers, along with Bart Peters of Big Branch Productions, Mark Burg of Mark Burg Productions and Shane Elrod of AT&T AUIDIENCE Network. Peter Farrelly will direct the first three episodes with Bobby Farrelly returning to direct the final seven episodes.

AT&T AUDIENCE Network is available on DIRECTV Ch. 239, U-verse Ch. 1114 and via live streaming on the DIRECTV app and DIRECTV NOW and WatchTV.





