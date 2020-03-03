ASIAN DESCENT in the Works at Freeform From FRESH OFF THE BOAT Team

Variety reports that a new comedy is in the works at Freeform: "Asian Descent," hailing from the team behind "Fresh Off the Boat."

Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan executive produce. So does Cindy Fang, who both produced and wrote on "Fresh Off the Boat."

"Asian Descent" is described as a dark comedy about an aspiring musician who sets aside her dreams and pride by moving back home with her immigrant parents and leans on her high school friends to figure out the next chapter of her life.

Fang's additional TV writing credits include "Rush Hour," "Girl Meets World," "A.N.T. Farm," and "Meter Maids."

"Fresh Off the Boat" concluded two weeks ago, after airing over 100 episodes.

Read the original story on Variety.





