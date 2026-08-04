ASCENT: Viola Davis to Star in Paramount+ Thriller Series

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Paramount+ has greenlit ASCENT, a new thriller series starring Viola Davis, who will also serve as executive producer through JuVee Productions alongside Julius Tennon. The series was created by John Logan, who will serve as showrunner and executive producer along with Michael Aguilar. Produced by Paramount Television Studios, ASCENT is slated to begin production in Los Angeles in 2027.

Paramount+ today announced that it has greenlit a new thriller titled Ascent, starring Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award-winning actress, Viola Davis and created by Tony Award winner and three-time Oscar nominee John Logan (Skyfall, Gladiator, Michael, Penny Dreadful). Logan will serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside executive producers Michael Aguilar (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, Kidding, The Departed), and Davis and Julius Tennon for JuVee Productions.

Produced by Paramount Television Studios, Ascent is slated to begin production in Los Angeles in 2027.

Ascent is a character-driven thriller set in the dangerous world of global corporate crisis and damage control. Davis will play elite corporate fixer Catriona Vail, who must weaponize the ruthless skills that have made her indispensable to billion-dollar clients when her estranged daughter is in danger.

Viola Davis said: 'I am overwhelmingly excited about this journey with the great John Logan. We won the lottery with this one! Work in which both story and character are bold, awe inspiring and deeply unique is why I became an artist. We at JuVee are deeply grateful to John Logan, Michael Aquilar, and Paramount. We are ready to create magic!'

'Viola Davis doesn't just take on roles; she transforms them. Catriona Vail is an incredibly complex character and Viola is exactly the generational talent to bring her to life,' said Jane Wiseman, Head of Originals for Paramount+. 'With John Logan and Michael Aguilar behind the camera, Ascent is high-stakes television at its best.'

'We are honored to support the vision of our exceptional creative partners: John Logan, Michael Aguilar, and Viola Davis,' said Matt Thunell, President Paramount Television Studios. 'We celebrate bold, original ideas, and the icing on the cake is being able to shoot Ascent here at home on the Paramount Lot in Los Angeles.'

The series will premiere globally exclusively on Paramount+.

This announcement follows greenlights for additional new Paramount+ series including the Clueless sequel event series with Alicia Silverstone returning as Cher Horowitz, Laird starring Kenneth Branagh, and 9/12 starring Jeremy Strong, both from Paramount Television Studios, as well as Fear Not starring Anne Hathaway, and Discretion starring Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning. Paramount+ also recently renewed record-setting series Dutton Ranch and The Madison.

ASCENT follows Davis as Catriona Vail, a corporate fixer who must draw on her ruthless professional skills when her estranged daughter is threatened. The series is set to premiere globally and exclusively on Paramount+, joining a slate of recently greenlit Paramount+ originals including a Clueless sequel series and Laird starring Kenneth Branagh.

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