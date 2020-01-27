ANTIQUES ROADSHOW's Biggest Find of the Season Airs Tonight

Tonight's ANTIQUES ROADSHOW includes both the top find of the season and one of the most stunning guest reactions in series history! Captured during the production's June 2019 event in West Fargo, ND, this knee-buckling $500,000 to $700,000 appraisal of a vintage Rolex watch floors the owner-literally!



ROADSHOW executive producer Marsha Bemko says: "This appraisal hits the ROADSHOW trifecta: an extremely rare item, a personal backstory that shines a light on our country's history, and a fantastic guest reaction. For the first time ever, we had a guest so overcome by the valuation of his treasure that he falls to the ground in surprise. But don't worry, he gets back up to finish the appraisal!"



The season-topping item in question is a Rolex Oyster Cosmograph watch from around 1971, that was brought to ROADSHOW along with its original documentation by a U.S. Air Force veteran who purchased THE WATCH for $345.97 while serving overseas in the 1970s. The like-new condition of this rare and highly collectible watch adds to the value, which expert Peter Planes appraised at between $500,000 to $700,000 auction value while gushing "in this condition, I don't think there's a better one [of this model] in the world."



Fans can watch this appraisal during "Bonanzaville, Hour 1" airing TONIGHT at 8/7C PM on PBS.

The full episode will be available to stream HERE tonight at 8PM ET.





