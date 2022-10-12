Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
AND JUST LIKE THAT... The Complete First Season to Be Released on DVD

The first season of And Just Like That…, the new chapter of HBO's Sex and the City on DVD December 13, 2022.

Oct. 12, 2022  

Get set for the highly-anticipated return of Carrie Bradshaw and her stylish, best girlfriends as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases the first season of And Just Like That..., the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series Sex and the City on DVD December 13, 2022.

And Just Like That... The Complete First Season will include all 10 episodes of the show's first season and is priced to own at $24.98 SRP. The series, which has been renewed for a second season, is also available to own on Digital via purchase from all major digital retailers and is streaming on HBO Max.

From executive producer Michael Patrick King, And Just Like That..., brings the iconic characters of Sex and the City back for exciting all-new series, which finds Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) navigating THE JOURNEY from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

And Just Like That... also stars Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler.

The series is executive produced by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and Michael Patrick King. Writers included King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky. The HBO series Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and based on the book Sex and the City by Candace Bushnell.

10 And Just Like That... Episodes

Hello It's Me
Little Black Dress
When in Rome...
Some of My Best Friends
Tragically Hip
Diwali
Sex and the Widow
Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered
No Strings Attached
Seeing the Light

And Just Like That... The Complete First Season is available to own on Digital. Digital purchase allows consumers to instantly stream and download to watch anywhere and anytime on their favorite devices. Digital movies and TV shows are available from various digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu and others.

