AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Reveals First 12 Acts Headed to Dolby Theatre on Tuesday, August 13 for Live Show

"America's Got Talent," summer's most-watched show, heads to the Dolby Theatre Tuesday, Aug. 13 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) for the start of Season 14 live shows. America will now decide who moves forward and who will capture the ultimate prize.

Thirty-six acts in total will perform live for "America's Got Talent" judges Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews as they compete for a chance to win a $1 million prize and headline a show at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

The first 12 acts featured in Tuesday's live show are Golden Buzzers Kodi Lee, Luke Islam and Sophie Pecora, as well as Alex Dowis, Bir Khalsa, Carmen Carter, Emerald Belles, GFORCE, Greg Morton, Messoudi Brothers, and Voices of Service. In addition, young South Carolina-based singer Ansley Burns will take the stage as one of three "Wild Card" acts.

Viewers will have a chance to vote for their favorite act at NBC.com/AGTVote and via the "AGT" App (available through Google Play and on the App Store). In addition, Xfinity X1 customers will be able to vote via their set-top box during the live broadcast by saying "vote for AGT" into the X1 voice remote.

Fans will also have a chance to save an act in jeopardy each week during the Wednesday results show via the "Dunkin' Save."

From the 12 performances featured on Tuesday, seven acts will move on to the semi-finals after the first results show on Wednesday, Aug. 14 (8-9 p.m. ET/PT).

"America's Got Talent" will also welcome several incredible guest stars during the first Wednesday results show, including season 13 winner and inaugural "AGT: The Champions" winner, magician Shin Lim; season one winner Bianca Ryan; season 13 violinist Brian King Joseph; and season 11 contortionist aerialist Sofie Dossi."America's Got Talent" is once again dominating the summer television landscape as the #1 most-watched entertainment program every week this summer, averaging 12.5 million viewers overall in "live plus seven day" results from Nielsen Media Research. It has remained the #1 most-watched summer alternative series for each of its 14 seasons to date. "A

The Tuesday, Aug. 13 performances include:

Alex Dowis

Ansley Burns

Bir Khalsa

Carmen Carter

Emerald Belles

GFORCE

Greg Morton

Kodi Lee

Luke Islam

Messoudi Brothers

Sophie Pecora

Voices of Service





