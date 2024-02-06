AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: FANTASY LEAGUE Sets Finale Performance Lineup

The newest world-class competition culminates as the final 10 acts return to the stage on Monday, Feb. 12 (8 p.m. ET/PT).

By: Feb. 06, 2024

The top 10 acts competing in the finale of NBC's “America's Got Talent: Fantasy League” include:   

  • Aerialist: Aidan Bryant, competing for Mel B's Dream Team
  • Variety act: Billy & Emily England,  competing for Mel B's Dream Team
  • Dancer: Musa Motha, competing for Simon's Dream Team
  • Musicians: Pack Drumline, competing for Simon's Dream Team
  • Choir: Sainted, competing for Simon's Dream Team
  • Hand/head balancers: The Ramadhani Brothers, competing for Howie's Dream Team
  • Musician: Kodi Lee, competing for Howie's Dream Team
  • Variety act: Shadow Ace, competing for Howie's Dream Team
  • Contortionist: Sofie Dossi, competing for Heidi's Dream Team
  • Dance/acrobatic group: V. Unbeatable, competing for Heidi's Dream Team

The newest world-class competition culminates as the final 10 acts return to the stage on Monday, Feb. 12 (8 p.m. ET/PT) to compete for the ultimate title of “AGT: Fantasy League” champion. The studio audience will then vote to determine the winner, which will be REVEALED the following week. 

For the first time in “AGT” history, one judge will share in the ultimate glory and earn complete bragging rights as an act from their dream team they mentored is crowned winner. Heading into the finals, both Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel's dream teams are leading the competition with three acts apiece. Heidi Klum and Mel B's dream teams are right behind them with two acts remaining on each. 

The season concludes Monday, Feb. 19 (8 p.m. ET/PT), with a star-studded finale featuring guest performers Calum Scott, Robin S. Sheila E. and Steven Sanchez. Fan favorite “AGT” acts returning to the stage to celebrate the finale including Drake Miligan, Chapel Hart, Loren Allred, and Brian Justin Crum. Olympic gold medalist David Taylor also joins one of the finalists for an unforgettable performance. 

One champion act will be announced by host Terry Crews, taking home the coveted Fantasy League trophy and a $250,000 grand prize. 

Since premiering on Jan. 1, “AGT: Fantasy League” has earned more than 422 million video views across social platforms.  

“America's Got Talent: Fantasy League” is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff and Natasha Brugler are the executive producers.  



