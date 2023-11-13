AMERICANISH Coming to Digital This Week

Americanish recently received a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes

By: Nov. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway After Moving to New York Ci Photo 2 Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway
SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances on NBC Photo 3 SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 4 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!

AMERICANISH Coming to Digital This Week

Welcome to America: Where dreams come true...ish.

Americanish, which recently received a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, is coming to digital services tomorrow, November 14.

Set in Jackson Heights, Queens, New York, career-driven sisters Maryam and Sam Khan, and their fish-out-of-water cousin Ameera navigate romance, culture, career, and family.

Americanish highlights different layers of womanhood as they hilariously intersect with cultural and societal expectations.

The cast includes Aizzah Fatima, Salena Qureshi, Shenaz Treasury, and Lillete Dubey.

The film was produced by Roy Wol, Paul V. Seetachitt, Iman Zawahry, Aizzah Fatima, and Maddie Shapiro.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: First Look at Giancarlo Esposito in AMCs PARISH Coming In 2024 Photo
Video: First Look at Giancarlo Esposito in AMC's PARISH Coming In 2024

The six-episode series stars and is executive produced by Emmy® and SAG® Award-nominee and Critics Choice® Award-winner Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, The Mandalorian). Esposito stars as Gracian “Gray” Parish, a family man and proud owner of a luxury car service in New Orleans. Watch the video!

2
Video: CNBC Shares Clip of INSIDE TRACK: THE BUSINESS OF FORMULA 1 Photo
Video: CNBC Shares Clip of INSIDE TRACK: THE BUSINESS OF FORMULA 1

CNBC puts the pedal to the metal by unveiling the first minutes of its all-new, upcoming documentary, “Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1,” an exclusive behind-the-scenes analysis of the business behind the world’s most prestigious racing series that is driving prominent companies to take notice. Watch the new video now!

3
Leslie Jones Guest Hosts Comedy Centrals THE DAILY SHOW This Week Photo
Leslie Jones Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This Week

The comedian and actress’ return to the iconic desk tonight is part of the roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondents and contributors guest hosting the next chapter of the award-winning late night franchise.

4
Kathy Griffin Announces New Tour Dates For 2024 Photo
Kathy Griffin Announces New Tour Dates For 2024

Kathy Griffin is returning to the stage with a brand-new standup comedy show as she announces her 2024 North American tour, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the PTSD-List. Check out the complete list of tour dates and how to get tickets here!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in New WONKA PreviewVideo: Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in New WONKA Preview
JYP Entertainment Announces Strategic Partnership With Live Nation to Expand Touring Business for K-POP Artists WorldwideJYP Entertainment Announces Strategic Partnership With Live Nation to Expand Touring Business for K-POP Artists Worldwide
Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season TwoEvery Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Producer/Engineer Matt Ross-Spang Receives 7 Grammy NodsProducer/Engineer Matt Ross-Spang Receives 7 Grammy Nods

Videos

Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in CANDY CANE LANE Trailer Video
Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in CANDY CANE LANE Trailer
First Look at Apple TV+'s THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Animated Special Video
First Look at Apple TV+'s THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Animated Special
Andy Cohen Performs a Vegas-Style Musical Number at BravoCon Video
Andy Cohen Performs a Vegas-Style Musical Number at BravoCon
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
HARMONY
THE LION KING
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
HADESTOWN