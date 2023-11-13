AMERICANISH Coming to Digital This Week

Welcome to America: Where dreams come true...ish.

Americanish, which recently received a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, is coming to digital services tomorrow, November 14.

Set in Jackson Heights, Queens, New York, career-driven sisters Maryam and Sam Khan, and their fish-out-of-water cousin Ameera navigate romance, culture, career, and family.

Americanish highlights different layers of womanhood as they hilariously intersect with cultural and societal expectations.

The cast includes Aizzah Fatima, Salena Qureshi, Shenaz Treasury, and Lillete Dubey.

The film was produced by Roy Wol, Paul V. Seetachitt, Iman Zawahry, Aizzah Fatima, and Maddie Shapiro.