AMERICAN IDOL In-House Mentor Bobby Bones to Return for the New Season on ABC

Returning for the fourth season.

"American Idol" in-house mentor Bobby Bones returns to the star-making series for its fourth season, joining previously announced judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest on their journey to discover the next singing sensation on ABC. Bones will once again offer his industry expertise, helping hopefuls tap into their artistry and take their performances to the next level. "Idol" will return to ABC in 2021, after dominating Sunday nights last season, claiming the No. 1 position for broadcast series among Adults 18-49 and becoming the No. 1 most social reality series of the 2019-2020 season.

Award-winning radio and TV personality Bobby Bones, who "has carved out a place for himself in nearly every corner of the entertainment world" (American Profile), is host of the nationally Syndicated radio show "The Bobby Bones Show," which broadcasts to over 170 stations and is the No. 1 Country morning show with millions of weekly listeners. The show recently garnered its second COUNTRY MUSIC Association Award for National Broadcast Personality of the Year and fourth ACM Award for National On-Air Personality of the Year, and earned Bones the title of youngest-ever inductee into the prestigious National Radio Hall of Fame. The "media multitasker" (Billboard) also launched his own podcast, "BobbyCast," which features candid long-form interviews with top artists and industry figures and has been downloaded nearly 20 million times. Bones is set to star and serve as executive producer in a new travel TV show titled "Breaking Bobby Bones," coming soon to National Geographic. Additionally, Bones won season 27 of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" and serves as host and executive producer of "Opry," a weekly TV program airing highlights from the Grand Ole Opry stage on Circle Network. Bones' chart-topping musical comedy band, Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots, recently released a new project, Live in Little Rock. Bones is also a two-time New York Times No. 1 bestselling author, touring stand-up comedian and philanthropist - a true "jack of all trades" (ESPN). Visit bobbybones.iheart.com for more information.

The search for the next singing sensation is currently underway with "Idol Across America" virtual auditions taking place on Oct. 20, 23 and 28. "Idol Across America" will give hopefuls the chance to showcase their talents from anywhere in America, face-to-face with an "Idol" producer. Entrants must be 15 or older to be eligible for "American Idol." To sign up for "Idol Across America" and for full eligibility requirements, please visit www.americanidol.com/auditions.

"American Idol" is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle's Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin and Megan Wolflick, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.

