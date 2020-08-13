AMC Theatres to Reopen With 15 Cent Ticket Promotion

Select theatres will begin showtimes on August 20.

The show must go on, and it looks like it finally will! AMC Theatres notified subscribers this morning that it's screens will soon be glowing once again.

The mega-chain of movie theaters took a major hit when they announced on March 18 that their entire network would be closing amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Five months later, the doors at 100 locations nationwide will reopen on August 20. An additional 300 will follow. The news comes three weeks after National Association of Theatre Owners' John Fithian called for the re-opening.

Recognizing that moviegoers would rather be anywhere than 2020, AMC is promoting their reopening with 1920s ticket prices. On August 20, you can take in a flick for a mere 15 cents. Available titles with the discounted price include classics that were licensed to drive-ins this summer like BACK TO THE FUTURE, GHOSTBUSTERS, and STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK.

The pandemic upended the movie release schedule this year seeing a host of films shift around. THE INVISIBLE MAN was mid-run and went straight to on demand via Amazon Prime. Christopher Nolan's next epic, TENET, is expected to help give the suffering industry a boost. The time bending thriller was delayed from a July 17 re-opening and will now hit US theaters on September 3. Disney ultimately shifted their 2020 tentpole, MULAN, to a September 4 release on Disney+ rather than continue shifting a theater release.

AMC's email announcement highlighted increased health and safety precautions that dictates patrons will be required to wear masks and socially distance. AMC initially tried to weather the pandemic without shutting down completely by limiting admissions. That practice will resume when tickets go on sale again. Auditoriums will only allow 30% or fewer seats to be filled. They also invested in upgraded air filters, HEPA vacuum filters, and will provide hand sanitizers and disinfecting wipes to patrons.

You can check your local theater schedule on AMCTheatres.com.

View More TV Stories Related Articles