AMC+ & RLJE Films Acquire SECTION 8

It will be released In Theaters and AMC+ on September 23, 2022.

Jul. 12, 2022  

AMC Networks' premium streaming bundle AMC+ and RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, have acquired the action film, SECTION 8. It will be released In Theaters and AMC+ on September 23, 2022.

Written by Chad Law (Drive Hard), Josh Ridgway (Howlers) and directed by Christian Sesma (Vigilante Diaries), SECTION 8 stars Ryan Kwanten ("True Blood"), Dolph Lundgren (The Expendables), Dermot Mulroney ("Hanna"), Scott Adkins (John Wick: Chapter 4) and Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler).

"We're excited to work with the film's all-star cast who are icons of action cinema," said Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer of RLJE Films. "Each of them has legions of fans and we're excited to be able to bring SECTION 8 to them this fall."

Said Courtney Thomasma, GM of AMC+: "AMC+ is poised for a gangbuster second half of 2022, and we're thrilled to add SECTION 8 to our action-packed line-up of exclusive films, alongside our breakout original series, as we continue to rollout new movie premieres every week for subscribers."

After avenging the murder of his wife and child, a former soldier is sent to prison with a life sentence. He's given a shot at freedom when a shadow government agency recruits him for an off-the-books assignment, and he soon realizes Section 8 isn't what it seems.

Produced by Brandon Burrows (The Last Son), SECTION 8 also stars Tracy Perez ("East Los High"), Justin Furstenfeld (Lead Singer for the Rock Band Blue October), Robert LaSardo (The Mule), Maurice Compte ("Mayans M.C.") and Geoffrey Blake (Midway).

Mark Ward and Betsy Rodgers from RLJE Films negotiated the deal with Nat McCormick from The Exchange on behalf of the filmmakers.

RLJE Films' recent and upcoming features include Taurus from writer/director Tim Sutton and starring Colson Baker; writer/director Riley Stearns' latest film, Dual, starring Karen Gillan and Aaron Paul; David Oyelowo's directorial debut The Water Man; the intense No Man of God starring Elijah Wood and Luke Kirby from director Amber Sealey; and the apocalyptic holiday dramedy from writer/director Camille Griffin, Silent Night, starring Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode and Roman Griffin Davis.

AMC Networks is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically-acclaimed content. Its portfolio of brands includes AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films, and a number of fast-growing streaming services, including the AMC+ premium streaming bundle, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK.

AMC Studios, the Company's in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind award-winning owned series and franchises, including The Walking Dead, the highest-rated series in cable history. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.

