AMC Networks and Twitch Partner on New THE WALKING DEAD Channel

AMC Networks and Twitch today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership that brings a new, live-streaming entertainment experience focused on "The Walking Dead" Universe exclusively to Twitch.

Called the TWDUniverse channel, Twitch and AMCN have partnered to create a truly unique, interactive way for fans to celebrate and engage with "The Walking Dead" Universe by live-streaming original TWD-oriented programming exclusively on Twitch. Live, original shows empower fans to become part of the content experience with Twitch's unique interactivity, MAKING IT the ideal service to create conversation and a home for "The Walking Dead" community.

"As the storytelling and characters that span 'The Walking Dead' Universe continue to grow, so do the innovative ways we reach and engage with fans - both old and new - across social media and popular new platforms like Twitch," said David Beck, executive vice president and head of programming strategy and business operations, AMC Networks. "Sunday nights on Twitch are audience-first and fan-centric, and we are thrilled at this opportunity to build something new for passionate fans of 'The Walking Dead' Universe, giving them a new community to celebrate the Universe, channel their enthusiasm and express their fandom."

The fan-forward channel will include original content, created exclusively for Twitch, and will start streaming beginning this Sunday, September 20th. The TWDUniverse channel will stream a live show on Twitch from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. followed by a Watchalong during episode premieres, then continue the conversation from 11 p.m. to midnight every Sunday night. It will launch with approximately 12 hours of original content a week.

"The Walking Dead has built one of the most passionate and engaged audiences on television, and we're thrilled to partner with AMC Networks to develop new ways for fans to experience this pop-culture phenomenon," said Michael Aragon, SVP of Content at Twitch. "Today, television audiences want more from their viewing experience beyond the traditional 50-minute episode, and we're excited to partner with brands and networks in the future to expand this audience connection. On Twitch, we're able to create deeply immersive experiences that extend the world of THE WALKING DEAD and enhance how fans interact with the show and each other."

AMC Networks has been innovating by experimenting with new formats and platforms to make its popular and critically acclaimed content available in the way viewers and fans are looking for it. "The Walking Dead" franchise is the perfect focal point for creating a new way for fans to experience their favorite franchise via custom interactive content developed specifically with Twitch for the community. AMC has partnered with Hyper RPG-a media company that specializes in livestreaming to oversee technical production, creative assets, and next-level interactivity for the TWDUniverse Twitch channel.

