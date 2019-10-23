AMC Announces Casting For Its Upcoming Episodic Anthology Series

AMC announced today casting and the start of production for its upcoming, untitled episodic anthology series that wryly examines the nature of romantic love, written by Emmy® Award-winner Will Bridges (Stranger Things, Black Mirror) and Brett Goldstein (Superbob, Adult Life Skills). Currently shooting in Madrid, Spain, the series will star Sarah Snook (Succession, The Dressmaker, Steve Jobs), David Costabile (Breaking Bad, Billions) and Sonya Cassidy (Lodge 49, Humans, The Woman in White), among others.

From AMC Studios, the Untitled Bridges/Goldstein Project is set fifteen years into the future, when Science has made a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet - a test that unequivocally tells you who your soulmate is. In a first-ever format for AMC, each of the six episodes features a different cast and explores an entirely new story around discovering (or opting not to discover) the results of this new test and the impact of those results on a myriad of relationships.

In the premiere episode, Snook plays Nikki, a suburbanite mother tortured by the growing suspicion that her life's happiness lies with her soulmate and not with her husband of fifteen years. The second episode stars Costabile as David, a charming and well-respected Ivy League professor whose world is turned upside down when his soulmate, Allison, walks into his life unexpectedly, along with Cassidy who plays Allison.

Additional cast includes Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA), Darren Boyd (Killing Eve), Dolly Wells (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Karima McAdams (Deep State), Laia Costa (Victoria), Shamier Anderson (Goliath), Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror), Henry Goodman (The New Pope), Sofia Oxenham (Poldark), Nathan Stewart Jarrett (Candyman), Sandra Teles (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch), Letty Thomas (Emma), and Adam El Hagar (Tyrant).

Directors for the series include Rob Savage (Britannia), who directs multiple episodes, Marco Kreuzpaintner (Creator and Director of Beat), Andrea Harkin (The Trial of Christine Keeler) and creator, executive producer and writer, Will Bridges.

"Will and Brett's brilliant conceit sparks these highly entertaining tales exploring the true and complex nature of romantic love. A group of dazzling actors bring to life stories that range from tender to comic to shockingly absurd, and we're very proud to welcome their talents to AMC," said Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks' Entertainment Group & AMC Studios.

Bridges and Goldstein executive produce with Jolyon Symonds through Fearless Minds, a Banijay Group company (Thorne series for Sky One, Complicit). Bridges and Goldstein previously created the short film For Life, which serves as the basis for this new, original series.

AMC Studios Content Distribution is managing worldwide sales of the series.





