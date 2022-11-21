AMC & AMC+ Announce BEST CHRISTMAS EVER Lineup

AMC and AMC+ will again celebrate the holiday season with the return of "Best Christmas Ever," a month-long celebration featuring over 62 titles and more than 622 hours of holiday season programming beginning November 27 and running through December 25.

AMC kicks off "Best Christmas Ever" with Love Actually and Christmas With the Kranks and will be the exclusive broadcast cable home in December for some of today's most cherished holiday favorites, including Elf, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Four Christmases, The Polar Express, and Fred Claus. Additionally, fans of the Yuletide season can enjoy classics and fan-favorite films like Miracle on 34th Street, White Christmas, Rankin/Bass titles, Planes Trains & Automobiles, and much more.

As previously announced, AMC+ will serve as the exclusive streaming home to the original film Christmas with the Campbells, which premieres in theaters and streaming on Friday, December 2. A new spin on the traditional holiday rom-com from Vince Vaughn (Fred Claus), Peter Billingsley (A Christmas Story), and Dan Lagana (American Vandal), the film stars Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect), Justin Long (He's Not That Into You), Alex Moffat (Saturday Night Live), Joanna Garcia Swisher (Sweet Magnolias), Julia Duffy (Newhart, Designing Women), and George Wendt (Cheers).

In Christmas with the Campbells, when Jesse (Snow) gets dumped right before the holidays by her boyfriend Shawn (Moffat), his parents (Duffy and Wendt) convince her to still spend Christmas with them, and Shawn's handsome cousin (Long), while Shawn is away.

Other holiday films on AMC+ in December include the premieres of Shudder slasher Christmas Bloody Christmas (in theaters and on AMC+ December 9), new Anna Gunn thriller The Apology (in theaters and on AMC+ December 16), and holiday romance Saving Christmas Spirit (December 23), as well as last year's #1 AMC+ Exclusive film premiere Silent Night.

Additional "Best Christmas Ever" programming highlights

"Christmas Magic Marathon" on November 28 featuring The First Christmas Snow, Frosty's Winter Wonderland, Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July, Twas the Night Before Christmas, and Rudolph's Shiny New Year.

"Candy Coated Christmas" on November 29 with Planes, Trains & Automobiles, The Great Outdoors, Uncle Buck, and Spaceballs.

"A Murray Christmas" on November 30 featuring a few Bill Murray classic films, including Ghostbusters, Ghostbuster II, Caddyshack, and Groundhog Day.

"Naughty or Nice Weekend" on December 3 through December 4 featuring Elf, Four Christmases, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Fred Claus, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, Nanny McPhee, Nanny McPhee Returns, Beethoven's Christmas Adventure, White Christmas, To Grandmother's House We Go, Jack Frost (1979), and Dennis the Menace Christmas.

"Merry 80's Marathon" on December 10 featuring National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, The Great Outdoors, Caddyshack, Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters II, The Karated Kid, and Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

"Santa We Know Him!" on December 11 featuring Elf, The Polar Express, The Year Without Santa Claus, Miracle on 34th Street, and Fred Klaus.

"What the Elf?!" On December 17 featuring AMC exclusive titles Elf, Fred Claus, and The Polar Express.

"Holiday Hijinks" on December 18 featuring National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Christmas with the Kranks, and Planes, Trains & Automobiles.

"Best Christmas Ever" concludes with the "Best Christmas Marathon" on December 24 and December 25 with a packed lineup featuring Elf, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Four Christmases, The Polar Express, Fred Claus, Christmas with the Kranks, Rankin/Bass titles, and White Christmas.

Watch a teaser for THE LINEUP here: