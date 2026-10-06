ALL YOU NEED IS JOHN to Make North American Debut Feb. 2027
The celebration will explore Lennon's work with THE BEATLES and his solo albums including Imagine, Walls & Bridges, and Mind Games.
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced All You Need Is John: A Celebration of the Music, Vision & Legacy of John Lennon, appearing Friday, February 12, 2027 at 8:00pm.
Tickets are $41 - $81 and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at ci.ovationtix.com. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, October 9 at 10AM.
For the first time, the music of John Lennon tours North America. 57 years after John Lennon began recording 'Give Peace A Chance,' his message of Peace & Love resonates more than ever. In doing so, it demands that his music from a tragically shortened solo career, along with his masterworks of composition & performance with The Beatles, be the solo tour he never had the chance to share.
All You Need Is John assembles to celebrate his music from The Beatles, through his astonishing solo work, with 2027 tour dates being announced and on sale Oct. 9 for John's birthday.
From the team that created, produced and toured 'All You Need Is George' (2026) and 'All You Need Is Love' (2024-2025), effortlessly capturing and expanding upon the music of George Harrison's career, and The Beatles' legendary career from 1964 through 1969, All You Need Is John promises to brilliantly, lovingly explore the intellectual, psychedelic and poignant social activism of John Lennon, who never toured before his life was tragically cut short.
All You Need Is John comprises beloved American and Canadian artists from All You Need Is George (2026) and All You Need Is Love (2024-2025), which sold out shows across North America. Once again, an extraordinary ensemble of world-class musicians assembles, whose previous collaborative fellowship is only surpassed by their knowledge of and affection for John Lennon's music, exploring his work with The Beatles, his solo efforts Imagine, Walls & Bridges, Mind Games, and so much more.
Event Details
All You Need Is John: A Celebration of the Music, Vision & Legacy of John Lennon
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY
Friday, February 12, 2027, 8:00pm
Tickets: $41 - $81, on sale to the public Friday, October 9 at 10AM, via ci.ovationtix.com or by phone at 631-207-1313
Box Office Hours: Wednesday - Sunday from 12-6pm and later on show nights. (631) 207-1313 | 71 East Main Street, Patchogue NY 11772. Tickets can always be purchased online at PatchogueTheatre.org.
About Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA)
The historic crown jewel of downtown Patchogue, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA), first opened in 1923 as the largest theatre in Suffolk County. One hundred years since its construction, Patchogue Theatre has been through multiple renovations, including a $1.15 million renovation of its interior in 2016 with the installation of over 1,000 new seats, and the addition of a state-of-the-art LED marquee to its exterior in 2018.
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (organization name: Patchogue Village Center for the Performing Arts) operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization.
The theatre's mission is to enrich, educate, and entertain a diverse audience by cultivating and showcasing a broad variety of performing artists. Patchogue Theatre serves as an innovative cultural resource for its community and the Long Island region by collaborating with neighboring organizations and fostering educational opportunities.
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts is located at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, N.Y., and can be reached at 631-207-1313 or by visiting PatchogueTheatre.org.
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