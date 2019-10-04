ALL MY LIFE Taps Harry Shum Jr. to Star

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harry Shum Jr. will lead a new film based on the life of Jenn Carter and her husband Soloman Chau. The film is called "All My Life."

Shum plays Chau. Jessica Rothe will play Carter.

The story centers on a young couple as they plan their wedding in the face of devastating news. The couple, who had been planning their Toronto wedding since April 2014, found out that Chau had liver cancer in December of that year.

To make sure they got the wedding of their dreams, they moved the date up to April 11, 2015, and they raised more than $52,000 through a GoFundMe account. They were married for four months before he died.

Marc Meyers directs from Todd Rosenberg's script.

Shum is best known for starring on "Glee" for six years. He also led "Shadowhunters" on Freeform, and played a small but pivotal role in "Crazy Rich Asians."

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





